Arsenal v Bournemouth

Alexis Sanchez (right) scored as Arsenal came from three goals down to draw 3-3 at Bournemouth in January

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal have no fitness concerns, with their only injured player being long-term absentee Santi Cazorla - who is not in the 25-man Premier League squad.

Jack Wilshere is unlikely to feature because of a lack of match fitness, but Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac will hope to earn recalls.

Bournemouth captain Simon Francis is fit after missing the last two league games with a hamstring strain.

The Cherries have no new injury problems.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Simon Brotherton: "Rarely can a team have gone into their second home game of the season with as much baggage as Arsenal this weekend.

"Any feel-good factor in the summer following the FA Cup and Community Shield victories over Chelsea has already evaporated with a poor start to the season on the field and a shambolic end to the transfer window off it.

"The international break provided more than enough time for everyone to digest and discuss the nature of the 4-0 thrashing at Liverpool, so only a convincing performance will ease some of the tension.

"Bournemouth are one of three Premier League teams still looking for their first point. They've never avoided defeat away to Arsenal before, but did give them a fright in January, leading 3-0 at home before being pegged back to 3-3."

Twitter: @SimonBrotherton

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on keeping Alexis Sanchez: "I didn't want him to leave unless you bring somebody else in with similar quality - then you can defend it.

"Then you have a player with a four or five-year contract in front of them who is young. But overall, I didn't want to lose him without having any replacement.

"As long as you have the quality on the pitch for the club, that's the one thing that matters. I didn't want him to leave and in the end he didn't leave."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "I don't think you can predict good times and bad times to play teams, our only focus is on our preparations.

"Our training has been very good and I just hope we continue our momentum from the Manchester City game [a narrow 2-1 defeat].

"You need to start the game well and stay in the game, it doesn't matter what run of form you're in- you can't give yourself too much to do."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsene Wenger has achieved so much with Arsenal but he cut such a solitary figure after the Liverpool game that I actually felt sorry for him.

I do think they will beat Bournemouth but I am afraid to say that, if they do, they will just be papering over the cracks.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v NFL Show analysts Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won four of the five previous meetings, with the exception being January's 3-3 draw at the Vitality Stadium - when the Gunners recovered from 3-0 down.

Arsene Wenger's side have won all three of their previous home games against the Cherries.

Arsenal

The Gunners could lose three successive Premier League games for the first time since January 2012.

However, they have won their last six league games at the Emirates, scoring a total of 15 goals.

Arsenal have won their last 23 Premier League home matches against sides in the relegation zone since drawing 4-4 with Spurs in October 2008.

They have conceded an average of 1.43 goals per league game in 2017, their highest rate in a calendar year since 1965.

Defeat would leave Arsenal with their lowest ever points tally after four games of a Premier League season. A draw would represent their worst start since the 2011-12 campaign.

Francis Coquelin could make his 100th Premier League appearance.

Bournemouth

The Cherries could lose their opening four games of a league campaign for only the third time in their history. The two previous occasions (in 1983 and 1994) were both in the third tier.

Bournemouth are winless in their last six Premier League games in London, losing five of those matches.

Jermain Defoe has failed to score in his last 10 league and cup appearances away to Arsenal, including all eight of his games at the Emirates Stadium.

His only previous goal away to Arsenal came in West Ham's 3-1 defeat at Highbury in January 2003.

Eddie Howe's five-year tenure at Bournemouth makes him the second longest-serving manager currently in charge of a Premier League club, behind Arsene Wenger (21 years).

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 18% Probability of home win: 72% Probability of away win: 10%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool.

Follow Match of the Day on Instagram for the best photos from the world of football