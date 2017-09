Wrexham striker Chris Holroyd could make his first appearance since the opening day of the season after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Chris Dunn could be available whilst Jack Mackreth could also feature.

New signings Vincent Dorel, George Dowling, Chinua Cole and Michee Efete could feature for managerless Torquay who will not announce a new boss before the match.

Centre-back Josh Gowling could make a second appearance of the season.