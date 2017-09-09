Scottish Championship
Morton15:00Dunfermline
Venue: Cappielow Park

Greenock Morton v Dunfermline Athletic

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Dunfermline43101331010
    2Queen of Sth430110469
    3St Mirren430110649
    4Dundee Utd43014409
    5Morton41215325
    6Livingston412156-15
    7Inverness CT411267-14
    8Dumbarton402216-52
    9Falkirk4013411-71
    10Brechin4013311-81
