Brechin City v Falkirk
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|4
|3
|1
|0
|13
|3
|10
|10
|2
|Queen of Sth
|4
|3
|0
|1
|10
|4
|6
|9
|3
|St Mirren
|4
|3
|0
|1
|10
|6
|4
|9
|4
|Dundee Utd
|4
|3
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|9
|5
|Morton
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|3
|2
|5
|6
|Livingston
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|5
|7
|Inverness CT
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|4
|8
|Dumbarton
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|2
|9
|Falkirk
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|11
|-7
|1
|10
|Brechin
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|11
|-8
|1
SPFL, Sat 9 Sep, from 14:00 BST, BBC Radio Scotland (FM)
Scottish Premiership, Sat 9 Sep, 15:00 BST, BBC Radio Scotland (MW)
SPFL results, Sat 9 Sep, 16:00 BST, BBC One Scotland
More football related laughs, Sat 9 Sep, 17:30 BST, BBC Radio Scotland
Scottish Premiership, Sat 9 Sep, 18:00 BST, BBC Alba
Scottish sport news and interviews, Sun 10 Sep, 12:00 BST, BBC Radio Scotland
Scottish Premiership highlights, Sun 10 Sep, 18:00 BST, BBC Two Scotland