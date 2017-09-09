East Fife v Queen's Park
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
East Fife
- 21Hurst
- 2Dunsmore
- 6Watson
- 16Gordon
- 3Docherty
- 11Wilkie
- 18Linton
- 12Hurst
- 19Flanagan
- 77Willis
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 1Goodfellow
- 4Kane
- 5Page
- 7Lamont
- 8Slattery
- 14Wilson
- 15Millar
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 2Millen
- 5Cummins
- 4Iredale
- 7Galt
- 6Bailey
- 8Green
- 11Fotheringham
- 3Burns
- 9Donnelly
- 10Brady
Substitutes
- 12Orr
- 14Duff
- 15Wharton
- 16Gibson
- 17Docherty
- 18McVey
- 19Summers
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands