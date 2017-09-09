Scottish League One
East Fife15:00Queen's Park
Venue: Bayview Stadium, Scotland

East Fife v Queen's Park

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 21Hurst
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 6Watson
  • 16Gordon
  • 3Docherty
  • 11Wilkie
  • 18Linton
  • 12Hurst
  • 19Flanagan
  • 77Willis
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 4Kane
  • 5Page
  • 7Lamont
  • 8Slattery
  • 14Wilson
  • 15Millar

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 2Millen
  • 5Cummins
  • 4Iredale
  • 7Galt
  • 6Bailey
  • 8Green
  • 11Fotheringham
  • 3Burns
  • 9Donnelly
  • 10Brady

Substitutes

  • 12Orr
  • 14Duff
  • 15Wharton
  • 16Gibson
  • 17Docherty
  • 18McVey
  • 19Summers
Referee:
Alan Newlands

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers43101221010
2Ayr430113679
3Arbroath42117527
4Airdrieonians42116427
5Albion42029906
6East Fife420248-46
7Alloa411224-24
8Stranraer411269-34
9Forfar410339-63
10Queen's Park4013410-61
