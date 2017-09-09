Scottish League One
Raith Rovers15:00Ayr
Venue: Stark's Park, Scotland

Raith Rovers v Ayr United

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 1Smith
  • 2Thomson
  • 14Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 5Murray
  • 11Barr
  • 12Matthews
  • 8Robertson
  • 10Vaughan
  • 7Spence
  • 9Buchanan

Substitutes

  • 3Berry
  • 4Herron
  • 15Osei-Opoku
  • 16Court
  • 17Brian
  • 18McKay
  • 19Zanatta

Ayr

  • 1Hart
  • 26Reid
  • 5Rose
  • 2Higgins
  • 14Ferguson
  • 11McDaid
  • 6Geggan
  • 8Crawford
  • 12McGuffie
  • 7Moffat
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 4Gilmour
  • 15Hilton
  • 18Faulds
  • 20Avci
  • 21Waite
  • 24Murphy
  • 25McCowan
Referee:
Alan Muir

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers43101221010
2Ayr430113679
3Arbroath42117527
4Airdrieonians42116427
5Albion42029906
6East Fife420248-46
7Alloa411224-24
8Stranraer411269-34
9Forfar410339-63
10Queen's Park4013410-61
