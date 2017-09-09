Scottish League Two
Stirling15:00Clyde
Venue: Forthbank Stadium, Scotland

Stirling Albion v Clyde

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 3Hamilton
  • 4McNeil
  • 5Smith
  • 6Black
  • 7Morrison
  • 8Caddis
  • 9MacDonald
  • 10Smith
  • 11Kavanagh

Substitutes

  • 12Noble
  • 14Robertson
  • 15Davidson
  • 16McMullan
  • 17Foden
  • 18Cameron
  • 19McLaughlin

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Breslin
  • 4McNiff
  • 5Munro
  • 3Stewart
  • 6Cuddihy
  • 7Burbidge
  • 8Wright
  • 9Nicoll
  • 10Goodwillie
  • 11Ramsay

Substitutes

  • 12Bradley
  • 14Home
  • 15Lamont
  • 16Lowdon
  • 17Miller
  • 18Osadolor
  • 21Morrison
Referee:
Colin Steven

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling4400134912
2Montrose431062410
3Elgin42117617
4Peterhead42028806
5Berwick4202510-56
6Stenhousemuir41217615
7Cowdenbeath411223-14
8Clyde411268-24
9Annan Athletic41037613
10Edinburgh City400419-80
