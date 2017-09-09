Scottish League Two
Peterhead15:00Montrose
Venue: Balmoor Stadium, Scotland

Peterhead v Montrose

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 8Brown
  • 2Brown
  • 3Robertson
  • 22McIlduff
  • 20Leitch
  • 6Ferry
  • 33Gibson
  • 9McAllister
  • 14McLean
  • 12Smith

Substitutes

  • 10Cairney
  • 11Riley
  • 17Adams
  • 18Brown
  • 19Lawrence
  • 21Hobday

Montrose

  • 21Fleming
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 18Campbell
  • 15Ballantyne
  • 17Redman
  • 8Watson
  • 19Callaghan
  • 3Steeves
  • 7Webster
  • 10Templeman

Substitutes

  • 1Millar
  • 6Fotheringham
  • 11Ferguson
  • 12Hay
  • 16Johnston
  • 20Campbell
  • 22McLaren
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling4400134912
2Montrose431062410
3Elgin42117617
4Peterhead42028806
5Berwick4202510-56
6Stenhousemuir41217615
7Cowdenbeath411223-14
8Clyde411268-24
9Annan Athletic41037613
10Edinburgh City400419-80
