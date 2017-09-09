Scottish League Two
Stenhousemuir15:00Cowdenbeath
Venue: Ochilview Park, Scotland

Stenhousemuir v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2Meechan
  • 3Dunlop
  • 4Dunlop
  • 11Donaldson
  • 8Paton
  • 5Blockley
  • 6Ferry
  • 10Scott
  • 7McGuigan
  • 9Longworth

Substitutes

  • 12McMenamin
  • 14Marsh
  • 15Gilmour
  • 16Ferns
  • 17McMinn
  • 18Halleran
  • 19Murray

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGovern
  • 2McInally
  • 4Mullen
  • 5Rumsby
  • 3Rutherford
  • 7Buchanan
  • 9Muirhead
  • 6Syme
  • 11Swann
  • 8Miller
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Stirling
  • 14Smith
  • 15Morris
  • 16Denton
  • 17McGurn
  • 18Whittaker
  • 19Ovenstone
Referee:
Graham Beaton

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling4400134912
2Montrose431062410
3Elgin42117617
4Peterhead42028806
5Berwick4202510-56
6Stenhousemuir41217615
7Cowdenbeath411223-14
8Clyde411268-24
9Annan Athletic41037613
10Edinburgh City400419-80
