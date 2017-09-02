Scotland's Gordon & Griffiths laud teamwork in Lithuania

James Forrest (left) and Leigh Griffiths (right) set up Scotland's goals in Vilnius

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon and striker Leigh Griffiths highlighted the impact of teamwork in Friday's 3-0 win in Lithuania.

Victory kept the Scots within four points of second-placed Slovakia in World Cup qualifying Group F.

"We played as a team," said Griffiths, who set up two of the goals. "From the first minute, we tried to play."

And Gordon added: "We played through them really well at times. We mixed it up really well."

Stuart Armstrong headed in Griffiths' cross for the opener and Andy Robertson struck an impressive second before James McArthur took a Griffiths pass to fire the third.

"It's not very often that we come away from home and win as convincingly as that," Griffiths said of the win in Vilnius.

"It was a great victory for us. We've taken credit from the two performances previously against England and Slovenia. We had to come over here and we had a job to do, went about our job professionally."

Griffiths' Celtic team-mate Gordon said: "We've done all we could. We take it into the next game now and try and get another three points and just try and keep winning games and see where it takes us.

"We were really good. Everything came off really well. We were in control from the back. We played it out when we could. It was a really good performance. We carried a threat throughout the game, could've scored a few more.

"The boys really look as if we've got a way of playing at the moment that suits us that we can stick to, we know what each other is going to do.

"We have to keep trying to win. We just keep going, that's all we can do. We have to beat Malta [on Monday]. That's not going to be that easy. They had chances against us away, they managed to score."

James Forrest was involved in Robertson's goal and described the win as a "perfect night".

"We created a good few other chances," he said. "To come away from home against any team and win 3-0 is a great result and it just shows the confidence is high in the team right now and we'll just take that on to Monday night.

"Hopefully, we'll win that and then we'll take it into the last two games."