Alex Scott: England defender retires from international football

Alex Scott said she was "humbled and proud" to have achieved her "dream" of playing for England

England and Arsenal defender Alex Scott has retired from international football.

The 32-year-old right-back is the second most-capped player in England history, with 140 appearances.

She has played at three World Cups and four European Championships since her debut in 2004, scoring 12 international goals during her 13-year career.

England manager Mark Sampson described her as "one of the greatest players to ever wear the England shirt".

"Today is the end of a chapter as I turn the lights out on my England career," Scott said.

"This decision has not come lightly, but sometimes the right choice is the one that involves some sacrifice," she added.

"My dream as a little girl was to one day pull on the Three Lions shirt and represent my country. I am so proud and humbled that I managed to do just that."