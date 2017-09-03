John McGinn: Hibs midfielder content to stay after Nottingham Forest bid

John McGinn won his fourth Scotland cap on Friday evening

John McGinn says he is happy to still be at Hibernian after the club resisted Nottingham Forest's attempts to sign the midfielder in the summer window.

Hibs rejected Forest's offer of about £750,000 for the 22-year-old Scotland international.

McGinn joined Hibs from St Mirren in 2015 and has made 194 club appearances.

"I'm happy where I am, enjoying my football, I feel as if I'm getting better and better and delighted to get my fourth [Scotland] cap," said McGinn.

"I was a Hibs player before the window, I'm still a Hibs player, so that's fine by me."

McGinn was speaking after Scotland's 3-0 win away to Lithuania, in which he featured as a late substitute.

And he hopes to add to his cap tally on Monday at Hampden against Malta, who lost 4-0 to England on Friday.

"That's the aim but I can't complain if I'm not involved, it was a good performance [in Lithuania]," he said.

"It's a really positive result but we need to turn to Monday and try to get a big result again.

"Malta gave England a game so we know it's not going to be easy. It was 0-0 at half-time there.

"We need to take care of ourselves. If we win all our games, we give ourselves a right chance [of qualification] and that's all we're worried about.

"The three games remaining aren't going to be easy. They're all decent teams in this group but we know what we've got to do.

"We've started getting a bit of momentum so hopefully we can carry that on."