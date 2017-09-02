Scottish Challenge Cup: Crusaders and Linfield go through

Crusaders scraped a narrow win over Motherwell's Under-20s

Irish Premiership sides Crusaders and Linfield have secured places in the last 16 of the Scottish Challenge Cup.

Billy Joe Burns headed a stoppage-time winner to give Crusaders a 3-2 win over Motherwell's Under-20s side at Seaview.

Champions Linfield were on top for most of their 2-1 win over Spartans of the Lowland League in Edinburgh.

Recent signing Louis Rooney got the opener with a first-half penalty with Stephen Lowry netting the second after the interval.

Blair Atkinson pulled one back for Spartans in the 73rd minute but the Scottish side could not find an equaliser.

Crusaders had seemed to be heading into the third round when Philip Lowry's glancing header gave them a 28th-minute lead against Stephen Craigan's young Motherwell side.

But the visitors netted through David Turnbull (53 mins) and George Newell (67) to turn the tie on its head.

There was an element of fortune about the Crusaders equaliser in the 83rd minute.

The free-kick by Burns seemed to be intended as a cross but the ball evaded everyone in the box and keeper Peter Morrison could only get his fingertips to it.

The match looked destined for extra-time until Burns headed the late winner for Crusaders.