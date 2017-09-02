2018 World Cup: Algeria's hopes in tatters after defeat in Zambia

Zambia secured all three points against Algeria with a 3-1 victory in front of their home fans.

A Brian Mwila brace helped Zambia keep their 2018 World Cup qualification dream alive with a 3-1 win over Algeria on Saturday, leaving the Desert Foxes' hopes of reaching Russia in tatters.

The result in Lusaka moves Zambia up to second in Group B after three matches, five points behind leaders Nigeria.

Algeria - who were without playmaker Riyad Mahrez - are bottom of the standings on just one point.

Only the group winners will qualify for next year's World Cup.

2018 World Cup qualifiers for Africa (rounds 3 and 4) Thursday: Monday: Uganda 1-0 Egypt (Grp E) Cameroon v Nigeria (Grp B) Guinea 3-2 Libya (Grp A) Libya v Guinea (Grp A in Tunisia) Friday: Tuesday: Ghana 1-1 Congo (Grp E) Congo v Ghana (Grp E) Nigeria 4-0 Cameroon (Grp B) South Africa v Cape Verde (Grp D) Cape Verde 2-1 South Africa (Grp D) Ivory Coast v Gabon (Grp C) Morocco 6-0 Mali (Grp C) DR Congo v Tunisia (Grp A) Tunisia 2-1 DR Congo (Grp A) Burkina Faso v Senegal (Grp D) Saturday: Egypt v Uganda (Grp E) Zambia 3-1 Algeria (Grp B) Mali v Morocco (Grp C) Gabon v Ivory Coast (Grp C) Algeria v Zambia (Grp B) Senegal v Burkina Faso (Grp D)

Zambia's Brian Mwila scored the first of his two goals from a powerful header off a well-placed Augustine Mulenga cross in the sixth minute.

Mwila added a second after 32 minutes, this time with a close-range shot after Algerian goalkeeper and captain, Rais Mbolhi, failed to keep hold of the ball.

Algeria fought back in the second half and were rewarded with a goal from just outside the box by Yacine Brahimi in the 53rd minute.

The Desert Foxes were given a further boost just three minutes later when Zambia's Fashion Sakala was sent off for a second yellow card.

However, Algeria found it difficult to get the equaliser and two minutes from time, substitute Enock Mwepu scored Zambia's third to make it 3-1 to the hosts.

The result all-but ends Algeria's hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but keeps Zambia's slim hopes alive.

The two teams will meet again in Constantine on Tuesday.