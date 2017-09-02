Scottish Cup draw: Scottish Amateur and Junior Cup winners reach first round
Scottish Junior Cup winners Glenafton Athletic will play Glasgow University or Threave Rovers in the first round of the Scottish Cup.
The Glens beat Golspie Sutherland 6-1 in the second preliminary round.
At the draw at the Excelsior Stadium, Formartine United were paired with Highland League rivals Turriff United.
Scottish Amateur Cup holders Colville Park's reward for a 5-0 win over Preston Athletic is a home tie against Cumbernauld Colts.
Scottish Cup first-round draw
Wick Academy v University of Stirling
Selkirk v Gretna 2008
Edusport Academy v Rothes
Banks O'Dee v Huntly
Spartans v Vale of Leithen
Gala Fairydean Rovers v Keith
Fraserburgh v Forres Mechanics
Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale v Inverurie Loco Works
Edinburgh University v Lossiemouth
Clachnacuddin v Fort William
Glenafton Athletic v Glasgow University or Threave Rovers
Brora Rangers v Girvan
Nairn County v Whitehill Welfare
Colville Park v Cumbernauld Colts
Deveronvale v Hawick Royal Albert
Formartine United v Turriff United
Civil Service Strollers v Strathspey Thistle
BSC Glasgow v Dalbeattie Star
Ties to be played on Saturday, 23 September.