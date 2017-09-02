Scottish Cup draw: Scottish Amateur and Junior Cup winners reach first round

From the section

The Scottish Cup first-round draw comprises 16 Highland League teams, 14 Lowland League teams and six winners from the preliminary rounds

Scottish Junior Cup winners Glenafton Athletic will play Glasgow University or Threave Rovers in the first round of the Scottish Cup.

The Glens beat Golspie Sutherland 6-1 in the second preliminary round.

At the draw at the Excelsior Stadium, Formartine United were paired with Highland League rivals Turriff United.

Scottish Amateur Cup holders Colville Park's reward for a 5-0 win over Preston Athletic is a home tie against Cumbernauld Colts.

Scottish Cup first-round draw

Wick Academy v University of Stirling

Selkirk v Gretna 2008

Edusport Academy v Rothes

Banks O'Dee v Huntly

Spartans v Vale of Leithen

Gala Fairydean Rovers v Keith

Fraserburgh v Forres Mechanics

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale v Inverurie Loco Works

Edinburgh University v Lossiemouth

Clachnacuddin v Fort William

Glenafton Athletic v Glasgow University or Threave Rovers

Brora Rangers v Girvan

Nairn County v Whitehill Welfare

Colville Park v Cumbernauld Colts

Deveronvale v Hawick Royal Albert

Formartine United v Turriff United

Civil Service Strollers v Strathspey Thistle

BSC Glasgow v Dalbeattie Star

Ties to be played on Saturday, 23 September.