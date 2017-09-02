Mesut Ozil: Arsenal midfielder tells ex-players to 'stop talking and start supporting'

Ozil was criticised for his display in the match against Liverpool, which Arsenal lost 4-0

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has defended his performances for the club and urged critical former players to "stop talking and start supporting".

Ozil, 28, and his team-mates have received criticism after poor performances so far this season.

The Gunners lost 4-0 against Liverpool in their last Premier League game.

"Personally I've had to accept a lot of criticism during my time in London," Ozil said, writing on his Facebook page.

The German international, who joined Arsenal four years ago from Real Madrid, said he felt he could be proud of winning three FA Cups in that time.

"Too expensive, too greedy, bad body language, and lacking fight - this is what people have said about me," he said.

"Some of these comments are made by those who do not know me, some are made by former players - both successful and unsuccessful during their time here at the club. Although criticism is something that all football players have to deal with, I nevertheless expected legends to behave like legends - my advice to these former Gunners is stop talking and start supporting."

Achievements at Arsenal

Arsenal, and manager Arsene Wenger, have received criticism during the early part of the season for poor performances that saw the club lose at Stoke and Liverpool in consecutive games.

Former players Ian Wright and Martin Keown both said Arsenal were in crisis, with Wright describing the club's situation as "a nightmare".

At the end of the transfer window Arsenal missed out on target Thomas Lemar from Monaco, while Alex Oxlade Chamberlain joined Liverpool, and striker Alexis Sanchez came close to leaving the club.

"We have achieved a lot in our four years together," Ozil said. "Three of the 13 FA Cup victories have been accomplished in the past four years, with the other 10 taking 75 years for the club to win. This is in addition to our three Community Shield wins.

"After all, six [trophies] in four years is quite something. However, this only makes myself and the team even more disappointed for not playing a role in the title race at the end of last season - this is something we hope to change this year.

"Even though I personally do not know how my career will continue after this year, I look forward to my fifth season with Arsenal. This is because Arsenal is a great club with great people and great traditions. I am glad to be able to wear your shirt, Gooners. I've had so many great moments in the last four years and I really appreciate what this club means to the people of London, the UK and all over the world."