Transfer gossip: Sanchez, Costa, Coutinho, Hazard, De Boer, Di Maria

Transfer news

Real Madrid rejected the chance to sign Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez in the transfer window but could return for him next summer when he is free agent. (Don Balon, via Express)

Sources close to unsettled Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 28, who missed out on his preferred move to Atletico Madrid, say he has offered no suggestion he is prepared to return to the London club and make himself available for selection. (Telegraph)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is to hold showdown talks with Philippe Coutinho next week after his dream move to Barcelona failed to materialise in the transfer window. (Star)

But Coutinho, 25, could be available for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City next week. (Liverpool Echo)

Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer, 47, could be the first Premier League managerial casualty of the season after losing his first three league games and former England boss Roy Hodgson, 70, could be a surprise candidate to replace him. (Sun)

Chelsea's signing of Kylian Hazard, 22, could help convince his rather more well-known elder brother Eden Hazard, 26, to sign a new deal with the Blues. (Express)

Barcelona director Robert Fernandez says that the club tried to sign PSG playmaker Marco Verratti this summer. (Mail)

Former Manchester United forward Angel Di Maria's move to Barcelona broke down after PSG demanded £64m. (Mirror)

Sporting Lisbon director Nuno Saraiva called West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan a "liar" in response to his statement over the Premier League club's failed attempt to sign William Carvalho. (Mail)

Inter Milan are going offer Ivan Perisic a new contract with a buyout clause inserted after resisting interest from Manchester United during the transfer window. (Tuttosport, in Italian)

Everton made a last-ditch attempt to sign Benfica forward Raul Jimenez, 26, on loan. (A Bola, via Liverpool Echo)

Stoke boss Mark Hughes is keeping an open mind on Bojan Krkic's long-term future at the club after the late decision to allow the 27-year-old to leave on a season-long loan to Alaves. (Stoke Sentinel)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says Manchester City's deadline-day deal to land Alexis Sanchez 'was not very close at all'. (Manchester Evening News)

Jonny Evans is happy to stay at West Brom after Man City, Arsenal and Leicester all attempted to recruit the 29-year-old Northern Ireland international on deadline day. (Birmingham Mail)

Wilfried Bony, 28, has revealed that his family said "don't think about anything else" other than to make a return to Swansea. (Wales Online)

Back pages

Meanwhile...

At Old Trafford, Danny Webber and Ruud van Nistelrooy were on target for a Manchester United Legends side in a 2-2 draw with a Barcelona XI containing Patrick Kluivert and Edgar Davids. United won the two-legged match 5-3 on aggregate.

Former United striker Andy Cole was manager of the Legends XI and revelled in his unbeaten record.

More Manchester United legends - "the class of 92" - Phil and Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt, who own non-league Salford, have been tipped to take over as owners of United, along with former teammate David Beckham. (Mirror)

The Premier League could go head-to-head with popular TV shows X Factor and Strictly Come Dancing by staging Saturday night games, with club bosses to discuss the latest proposals at Thursday's Premier League meeting in London. (Sun)

Out-of-favour Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, 25, replied to an Instagram advert for the academy set up by his former Bournemouth teammate Tyrone Mings with the plaintive message: "Do you take 25-year-olds who can't get a game? I'm fit and ready to go." (90min)

Powerfully Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa, 35, a Liverpool fan, feels Jurgen Klopp's team are one striker away from winning the Premier League - and has joked he could be the man to fire the Reds to the title. (Liverpool Echo)