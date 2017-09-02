Irish Premiership: Bannsiders beat Glenavon to go top

Media playback is not supported on this device Coleraine go top with victory over Glenavon at the Showgrounds

Coleraine moved to the Premiership summit thanks to a 4-2 victory over Glenavon at the Showgrounds.

A superb Darren McCauley double and Ciaron Harkin's cracker helped the Bannsiders to a win which takes them three points clear of Linfield.

Emmet Friars was on target as Ballymena edged Cliftonville 1-0 to clinch their first league win of the season.

Glentoran are up to third after a 2-0 win over Warrenpoint and Dungannon beat Ballinamallard by the same scoreline.

Glenavon also had the chance to go top in an entertaining Ballycastle Road encounter but the hosts took the honours in style.

McCauley's cheeky dinked penalty put the Bannsiders in front and Adam Foley headed in a leveller before Josh Carson slotted home to restore Coleraine's lead.

It was 3-1 when McCauley curled into the top corner but Glenavon hit back again with Andrew Mitchell poking in early in the second half.

It was quickly followed by another classy finish, this time with Harkin smashing in off the crossbar from 18 yards to ensure Oran Kearney's team maintained their 100% record after five games.

Rory Donnelly's first appearance for Cliftonville after returning from England ended in disappointment as Ballymena scored the only goal with 14 minutes remaining.

Friars diverted Tony's Kane's low shot beyond keeper Brett Long to secure a much-need first three points for David Jeffrey's men.

Ballymena's Tony Kane looks favourite to get his head on the ball in the win over Cliftonville

Glentoran continued their unbeaten start to the season with a cracking free-kick from Curtis Allen followed by a Robbie McDaid finish at the Oval.

Town forward Darren Murray was sent-off for the second successive league game, this time in the dying minutes for two yellow cards.

Ballinamallard are still seeking a first league win after going down to a fourth defeat in five games, with Dungannon comfortable winners at Stangmore Park.

Ryan Harpur put the Swifts in front from six yards and the impressive Ryan Mayse curled in the second after 70 minutes.

Danske Bank Premiership Ballymena Utd 1-0 Cliftonville Coleraine 4-2 Glenavon Dungannon Swifts 2-0 Ballinamallard Utd Glentoran 2-0 Warrenpoint Town

Bluefin Sport Championship Ballyclare Comrades 1-1 Newry City Dergview 1-1 H&W Welders Limavady 1-0 Larne Loughgall 0-1 Knockbreda Lurgan Celtic 3-0 PSNI Portadown 1-2 Institute