Allen and McDaid fire Glens past Warrenpoint
Glentoran’s unbeaten start to the Irish Premiership continues with a 2-0 win over 10-man Warrenpoint Town at the Oval.
Curtis Allen fired home a stunning free-kick before Robbie McDaid made no mistake form close range to secure the victory.
Warrenpoint’s Darren Murray was sent-off for the second successive league game, being shown two yellow cards for dissent.