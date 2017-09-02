Björn Sigurdarson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Finland v Iceland
-
Line-ups
Finland
- 1Hrádecky
- 4ToivioSubstituted forGranlundat 70'minutes
- 2ArajuuriBooked at 71mins
- 5OjalaSubstituted forVaisanenat 33'minutes
- 18UronenBooked at 43mins
- 14Sparv
- 7LodBooked at 27mins
- 6Ring
- 21Hamalainen
- 8Hetemaj
- 9Markkanen
Substitutes
- 3Vaisanen
- 10Pukki
- 11Tuominen
- 12Joronen
- 13Kamara
- 15Halsti
- 16Skrabb
- 17Pirinen
- 19Lam
- 20Jensen
- 22Granlund
- 23Jaakkola
Iceland
- 1Halldórsson
- 2SaevarssonSubstituted forGíslasonat 60'minutesBooked at 75mins
- 14Arnason
- 6SigurdssonBooked at 32mins
- 18Magnusson
- 20HallfredssonBooked at 46minsSubstituted forSigurdarsonat 60'minutes
- 17GunnarssonBooked at 45mins
- 7Berg Gudmundsson
- 10Sigurdsson
- 8Bjarnason
- 11Finnbogason
Substitutes
- 3Fjóluson
- 4Hermannsson
- 5Ingason
- 9Sigurdarson
- 12Rúnarsson
- 13Jónsson
- 15Sigurjonsson
- 16Skulason
- 19Gíslason
- 21Traustason
- 22Bödvarsson
- 23Skúlason
- Referee:
- Pavel Kralovec
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away20
Live Text
Foul by Sauli Vaisanen (Finland).
Foul by Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland).
Perparim Hetemaj (Finland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kári Arnason (Iceland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Perparim Hetemaj (Finland).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Rúrik Gíslason (Iceland) for a bad foul.
Foul by Rúrik Gíslason (Iceland).
Jere Uronen (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Paulus Arajuuri (Finland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexander Ring with a cross.
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Hördur Bjorgvin Magnusson.
Booking
Rúrik Gíslason (Iceland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rúrik Gíslason (Iceland).
Jere Uronen (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Aron Gunnarsson (Iceland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Booking
Paulus Arajuuri (Finland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Björn Sigurdarson (Iceland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paulus Arajuuri (Finland).
Substitution
Substitution, Finland. Albin Granlund replaces Joona Toivio.
Hördur Bjorgvin Magnusson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kasper Hämäläinen (Finland).
Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Joona Toivio.
Attempt saved. Perparim Hetemaj (Finland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eero Markkanen.
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Kári Arnason.
Foul by Aron Gunnarsson (Iceland).
Perparim Hetemaj (Finland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Paulus Arajuuri (Finland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robin Lod with a cross.
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Ragnar Sigurdsson.
Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Tim Sparv.
Attempt blocked. Björn Sigurdarson (Iceland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfred Finnbogason.
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tim Sparv (Finland).
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland. Rúrik Gíslason replaces Birkir Saevarsson.
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland. Björn Sigurdarson replaces Emil Hallfredsson.
Attempt missed. Aron Gunnarsson (Iceland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emil Hallfredsson.
Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joona Toivio (Finland).
Attempt blocked. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Tim Sparv.