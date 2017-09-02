Attempt missed. Aleksandar Prijovic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nemanja Radoja.
Serbia v Moldova
Line-ups
Serbia
- 1Rajkovic
- 6Ivanovic
- 19Maksimovic
- 5Nastasic
- 14Gacinovic
- 21MaticSubstituted forRadojaat 77'minutes
- 4Gudelj
- 11Kolarov
- 10TadicSubstituted forLjajicat 66'minutes
- 9MitrovicSubstituted forPrijovicat 82'minutes
- 17Kostic
Substitutes
- 2Radoja
- 3Obradovic
- 7Tosic
- 8Prijovic
- 12Dmitrovic
- 13Mitrovic
- 15Vukovic
- 16Maksimovic
- 18Spajic
- 20Pavlovic
- 22Ljajic
- 23Jovanovic
Moldova
- 1Cebanu
- 9Cebotaru
- 5Posmac
- 6Epureanu
- 2Armas
- 10Dedov
- 7Ionita
- 14CojocariSubstituted forCarpat 75'minutes
- 17Anton
- 8CociucSubstituted forAntoniucat 59'minutes
- 11Ginsari
Substitutes
- 3Graur
- 4Carp
- 12Pascenco
- 15Antoniuc
- 16Platica
- 18Ivanov
- 20Pascenco
- 21Bugaev
- 23Namasco
- Referee:
- Tamás Bognar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away16
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Aleksandar Prijovic replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Goal!
Goal! Serbia 3, Moldova 0. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.
Nemanja Radoja (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexandru Dedov (Moldova).
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Nemanja Radoja replaces Nemanja Matic.
Foul by Nikola Maksimovic (Serbia).
Radu Ginsari (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Moldova. Catalin Carp replaces Andrei Cojocari.
Attempt missed. Adem Ljajic (Serbia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Branislav Ivanovic with a cross.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Andrei Cojocari.
Attempt blocked. Nemanja Matic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Veaceslav Posmac.
Nemanja Matic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrei Cojocari (Moldova).
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Adem Ljajic replaces Dusan Tadic.
Branislav Ivanovic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Artur Ionita (Moldova).
Attempt missed. Branislav Ivanovic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
Offside, Serbia. Dusan Tadic tries a through ball, but Filip Kostic is caught offside.
Foul by Nikola Maksimovic (Serbia).
Radu Ginsari (Moldova) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Moldova. Alexandru Antoniuc replaces Eugeniu Cociuc.
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Alexandru Dedov.
Offside, Serbia. Branislav Ivanovic tries a through ball, but Mijat Gacinovic is caught offside.
Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Predrag Rajkovic.
Attempt saved. Andrei Cojocari (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Artur Ionita.
Attempt missed. Andrei Cojocari (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Radu Ginsari.
Offside, Serbia. Dusan Tadic tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.
Nemanja Gudelj (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Radu Ginsari (Moldova).
Nemanja Gudelj (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrei Cojocari (Moldova).
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Kolarov (Serbia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Second Half
Second Half begins Serbia 2, Moldova 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Serbia 2, Moldova 0.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Eugeniu Cebotaru.
Attempt missed. Nemanja Gudelj (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Branislav Ivanovic.