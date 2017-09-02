World Cup Qualifying - European - Group D
Serbia3Moldova0

Serbia v Moldova

Line-ups

Serbia

  • 1Rajkovic
  • 6Ivanovic
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 5Nastasic
  • 14Gacinovic
  • 21MaticSubstituted forRadojaat 77'minutes
  • 4Gudelj
  • 11Kolarov
  • 10TadicSubstituted forLjajicat 66'minutes
  • 9MitrovicSubstituted forPrijovicat 82'minutes
  • 17Kostic

Substitutes

  • 2Radoja
  • 3Obradovic
  • 7Tosic
  • 8Prijovic
  • 12Dmitrovic
  • 13Mitrovic
  • 15Vukovic
  • 16Maksimovic
  • 18Spajic
  • 20Pavlovic
  • 22Ljajic
  • 23Jovanovic

Moldova

  • 1Cebanu
  • 9Cebotaru
  • 5Posmac
  • 6Epureanu
  • 2Armas
  • 10Dedov
  • 7Ionita
  • 14CojocariSubstituted forCarpat 75'minutes
  • 17Anton
  • 8CociucSubstituted forAntoniucat 59'minutes
  • 11Ginsari

Substitutes

  • 3Graur
  • 4Carp
  • 12Pascenco
  • 15Antoniuc
  • 16Platica
  • 18Ivanov
  • 20Pascenco
  • 21Bugaev
  • 23Namasco
Referee:
Tamás Bognar

Match Stats

Home TeamSerbiaAway TeamMoldova
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home18
Away3
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away16

Live Text

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Prijovic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nemanja Radoja.

Substitution

Substitution, Serbia. Aleksandar Prijovic replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Goal!

Goal! Serbia 3, Moldova 0. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.

Nemanja Radoja (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alexandru Dedov (Moldova).

Substitution

Substitution, Serbia. Nemanja Radoja replaces Nemanja Matic.

Foul by Nikola Maksimovic (Serbia).

Radu Ginsari (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Moldova. Catalin Carp replaces Andrei Cojocari.

Attempt missed. Adem Ljajic (Serbia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Branislav Ivanovic with a cross.

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Andrei Cojocari.

Attempt blocked. Nemanja Matic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Veaceslav Posmac.

Nemanja Matic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrei Cojocari (Moldova).

Substitution

Substitution, Serbia. Adem Ljajic replaces Dusan Tadic.

Branislav Ivanovic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Artur Ionita (Moldova).

Attempt missed. Branislav Ivanovic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.

Offside, Serbia. Dusan Tadic tries a through ball, but Filip Kostic is caught offside.

Foul by Nikola Maksimovic (Serbia).

Radu Ginsari (Moldova) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Moldova. Alexandru Antoniuc replaces Eugeniu Cociuc.

Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Alexandru Dedov.

Offside, Serbia. Branislav Ivanovic tries a through ball, but Mijat Gacinovic is caught offside.

Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Predrag Rajkovic.

Attempt saved. Andrei Cojocari (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Artur Ionita.

Attempt missed. Andrei Cojocari (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Radu Ginsari.

Offside, Serbia. Dusan Tadic tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.

Nemanja Gudelj (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Radu Ginsari (Moldova).

Nemanja Gudelj (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrei Cojocari (Moldova).

Attempt saved. Aleksandar Kolarov (Serbia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Second Half

Second Half begins Serbia 2, Moldova 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Serbia 2, Moldova 0.

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Eugeniu Cebotaru.

Attempt missed. Nemanja Gudelj (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Branislav Ivanovic.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France75111551016
2Sweden7412147713
3Bulgaria74031214-212
4Netherlands73131310310
5Belarus7124412-85
6Luxembourg7115717-104

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland77001531221
2Portugal76012742318
3Hungary7313118310
4Faroe Islands7124315-125
5Andorra7115216-144
6Latvia7106315-123

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany77002922721
2Northern Ireland75111421216
3Czech Rep723210739
4Norway7214810-27
5Azerbaijan7214311-87
6San Marino7007133-320

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia7430167915
2R. of Ireland734095413
3Wales61509548
4Austria62229818
5Georgia7043711-44
6Moldova7025418-142

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland75111511416
2Montenegro74121771013
3Denmark7412146813
4Romania72328719
5Armenia7205715-86
6Kazakhstan7025419-152

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England75201421217
2Slovakia7502134915
3Scotland73221210211
4Slovenia732264211
5Lithuania7124614-85
6Malta7007219-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain65102131816
2Italy65101841416
3Albania740398112
4Israel6303912-39
5Macedonia6105813-53
6Liechtenstein7007126-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium76103323119
2Greece7340103713
3Bos-Herze7322158711
4Cyprus7313811-310
5Estonia7124517-125
6Gibraltar7007333-300

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia6411112913
2Iceland741297213
3Turkey6321116511
4Ukraine632195411
5Finland7115510-54
6Kosovo6015318-151
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories