World Cup Qualifying - European - Group G
Albania2Liechtenstein0

Albania v Liechtenstein

Line-ups

Albania

  • 1Berisha
  • 4Hysaj
  • 18Ajeti
  • 15Mavraj
  • 7Agolli
  • 22AbrashiSubstituted forHykaat 83'minutes
  • 8Basha
  • 9MemushajSubstituted forKukeliat 77'minutes
  • 21Roshi
  • 11Llullaku
  • 17Grezda

Substitutes

  • 2Lila
  • 3Balliu
  • 5Veseli
  • 6Djimsiti
  • 10Sadiku
  • 12Hoxha
  • 13Kukeli
  • 14Memolla
  • 16Ahmedi
  • 19Latifi
  • 20Hyka
  • 23Strakosha

Liechtenstein

  • 1Jehle
  • 5QuintansBooked at 61minsSubstituted forYildizat 80'minutes
  • 6MalinBooked at 16mins
  • 4KaufmannBooked at 69mins
  • 3Goppel
  • 13BüchelBooked at 81mins
  • 19Salanovic
  • 18Hasler
  • 10Wieser
  • 11BurgmeierSubstituted forBrändleat 79'minutes
  • 9FrickSubstituted forErneat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Brändle
  • 7Wolfinger
  • 8Meier
  • 12Hobi
  • 14Erne
  • 15Yildiz
  • 16Sele
  • 17Hofer
  • 20Wolfinger
  • 21Majer
  • 22Sele
  • 23Ritter
Referee:
Sergei Lapochkin

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbaniaAway TeamLiechtenstein
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home13
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home12
Away0
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

Corner, Albania. Conceded by Andreas Malin.

Booking

Martin Büchel (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Mergim Mavraj (Albania).

Seyhan Yildiz (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Büchel with a headed pass.

Foul by Burim Kukeli (Albania).

Philippe Erne (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Liechtenstein. Seyhan Yildiz replaces Ivan Quintans.

Substitution

Substitution, Liechtenstein. Daniel Brändle replaces Franz Burgmeier.

Goal!

Goal! Albania 2, Liechtenstein 0. Ansi Agolli (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Albania. Burim Kukeli replaces Ledian Memushaj.

Corner, Albania. Conceded by Peter Jehle.

Odise Roshi (Albania) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sandro Wieser (Liechtenstein).

Amir Abrashi (Albania) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Franz Burgmeier (Liechtenstein).

Elseid Hysaj (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Franz Burgmeier (Liechtenstein).

Foul by Azdren Llullaku (Albania).

Andreas Malin (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Daniel Kaufmann (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Odise Roshi (Albania) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Daniel Kaufmann (Liechtenstein).

Amir Abrashi (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Franz Burgmeier (Liechtenstein).

Substitution

Substitution, Liechtenstein. Philippe Erne replaces Yanik Frick.

Foul by Ledian Memushaj (Albania).

Maximilian Goppel (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Ledian Memushaj (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Albania. Conceded by Peter Jehle.

Attempt saved. Ansi Agolli (Albania) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Elseid Hysaj.

Corner, Albania. Conceded by Martin Büchel.

Booking

Ivan Quintans (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Eros Grezda (Albania) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ivan Quintans (Liechtenstein).

Attempt missed. Mergim Mavraj (Albania) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ledian Memushaj with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Albania. Conceded by Franz Burgmeier.

Goal!

Goal! Albania 1, Liechtenstein 0. Odise Roshi (Albania) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Migjen Basha following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Migjen Basha (Albania) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Albania. Conceded by Nicolas Hasler.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France75111551016
2Sweden7412147713
3Bulgaria74031214-212
4Netherlands73131310310
5Belarus7124412-85
6Luxembourg7115717-104

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland77001531221
2Portugal76012742318
3Hungary7313118310
4Faroe Islands7124315-125
5Andorra7115216-144
6Latvia7106315-123

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany77002922721
2Northern Ireland75111421216
3Czech Rep723210739
4Norway7214810-27
5Azerbaijan7214311-87
6San Marino7007133-320

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia7430167915
2R. of Ireland734095413
3Wales61509548
4Austria62229818
5Georgia7043711-44
6Moldova7025418-142

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland75111511416
2Montenegro74121771013
3Denmark7412146813
4Romania72328719
5Armenia7205715-86
6Kazakhstan7025419-152

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England75201421217
2Slovakia7502134915
3Scotland73221210211
4Slovenia732264211
5Lithuania7124614-85
6Malta7007219-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain65102131816
2Italy65101841416
3Albania740398112
4Israel6303912-39
5Macedonia6105813-53
6Liechtenstein7007126-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium76103323119
2Greece7340103713
3Bos-Herze7322158711
4Cyprus7313811-310
5Estonia7124517-125
6Gibraltar7007333-300

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia6411112913
2Iceland741297213
3Turkey6321116511
4Ukraine632195411
5Finland7115510-54
6Kosovo6015318-151
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

