Corner, Albania. Conceded by Andreas Malin.
Albania v Liechtenstein
Line-ups
Albania
- 1Berisha
- 4Hysaj
- 18Ajeti
- 15Mavraj
- 7Agolli
- 22AbrashiSubstituted forHykaat 83'minutes
- 8Basha
- 9MemushajSubstituted forKukeliat 77'minutes
- 21Roshi
- 11Llullaku
- 17Grezda
Substitutes
- 2Lila
- 3Balliu
- 5Veseli
- 6Djimsiti
- 10Sadiku
- 12Hoxha
- 13Kukeli
- 14Memolla
- 16Ahmedi
- 19Latifi
- 20Hyka
- 23Strakosha
Liechtenstein
- 1Jehle
- 5QuintansBooked at 61minsSubstituted forYildizat 80'minutes
- 6MalinBooked at 16mins
- 4KaufmannBooked at 69mins
- 3Goppel
- 13BüchelBooked at 81mins
- 19Salanovic
- 18Hasler
- 10Wieser
- 11BurgmeierSubstituted forBrändleat 79'minutes
- 9FrickSubstituted forErneat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brändle
- 7Wolfinger
- 8Meier
- 12Hobi
- 14Erne
- 15Yildiz
- 16Sele
- 17Hofer
- 20Wolfinger
- 21Majer
- 22Sele
- 23Ritter
- Referee:
- Sergei Lapochkin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home12
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Booking
Martin Büchel (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Mergim Mavraj (Albania).
Seyhan Yildiz (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Büchel with a headed pass.
Foul by Burim Kukeli (Albania).
Philippe Erne (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Liechtenstein. Seyhan Yildiz replaces Ivan Quintans.
Substitution
Substitution, Liechtenstein. Daniel Brändle replaces Franz Burgmeier.
Goal!
Goal! Albania 2, Liechtenstein 0. Ansi Agolli (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Albania. Burim Kukeli replaces Ledian Memushaj.
Corner, Albania. Conceded by Peter Jehle.
Odise Roshi (Albania) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sandro Wieser (Liechtenstein).
Amir Abrashi (Albania) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Franz Burgmeier (Liechtenstein).
Elseid Hysaj (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Franz Burgmeier (Liechtenstein).
Foul by Azdren Llullaku (Albania).
Andreas Malin (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Daniel Kaufmann (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Odise Roshi (Albania) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniel Kaufmann (Liechtenstein).
Amir Abrashi (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Franz Burgmeier (Liechtenstein).
Substitution
Substitution, Liechtenstein. Philippe Erne replaces Yanik Frick.
Foul by Ledian Memushaj (Albania).
Maximilian Goppel (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ledian Memushaj (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Albania. Conceded by Peter Jehle.
Attempt saved. Ansi Agolli (Albania) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Elseid Hysaj.
Corner, Albania. Conceded by Martin Büchel.
Booking
Ivan Quintans (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Eros Grezda (Albania) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ivan Quintans (Liechtenstein).
Attempt missed. Mergim Mavraj (Albania) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ledian Memushaj with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Albania. Conceded by Franz Burgmeier.
Goal!
Goal! Albania 1, Liechtenstein 0. Odise Roshi (Albania) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Migjen Basha following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Migjen Basha (Albania) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Albania. Conceded by Nicolas Hasler.