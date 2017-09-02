World Cup Qualifying - European - Group I
Ukraine19:45Turkey
Venue: Valeriy Lobanovsky Dynamo Stadium

Ukraine v Turkey

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1France75111551016
    2Sweden7412147713
    3Bulgaria74031214-212
    4Netherlands73131310310
    5Belarus7124412-85
    6Luxembourg7115717-104

    B

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Switzerland77001531221
    2Portugal76012742318
    3Hungary7313118310
    4Faroe Islands7124315-125
    5Andorra7115216-144
    6Latvia7106315-123

    C

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Germany77002922721
    2Northern Ireland75111421216
    3Czech Rep723210739
    4Norway7214810-27
    5Azerbaijan7214311-87
    6San Marino7007133-320

    D

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Serbia7430157815
    2R. of Ireland734095413
    3Wales61509548
    4Austria62229818
    5Georgia7043711-44
    6Moldova7025417-132

    E

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Poland75111511416
    2Montenegro74121771013
    3Denmark7412146813
    4Romania72328719
    5Armenia7205715-86
    6Kazakhstan7025419-152

    F

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1England75201421217
    2Slovakia7502134915
    3Scotland73221210211
    4Slovenia732264211
    5Lithuania7124614-85
    6Malta7007219-170

    G

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Spain65102131816
    2Italy65101841416
    3Albania740398112
    4Israel6303912-39
    5Macedonia6105813-53
    6Liechtenstein7007126-250

    H

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Belgium76103323119
    2Greece7340103713
    3Bos-Herze7322158711
    4Cyprus7313811-310
    5Estonia7124517-125
    6Gibraltar7007333-300

    I

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Croatia6411112913
    2Iceland741297213
    3Turkey6321116511
    4Ukraine632195411
    5Finland7115510-54
    6Kosovo6015318-151
