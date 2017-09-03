World Cup Qualifying - European - Group A
France0Luxembourg0

France v Luxembourg

Line-ups

France

  • 1Lloris
  • 19Sidibe
  • 21Koscielny
  • 5Umtiti
  • 3Kurzawa
  • 20Mbappe
  • 13Kanté
  • 6Pogba
  • 8Lemar
  • 9Giroud
  • 7Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 2Jallet
  • 4Thauvin
  • 10Lacazette
  • 11Coman
  • 12Tolisso
  • 14Matuidi
  • 15Rabiot
  • 16Mandanda
  • 17Digne
  • 18Fekir
  • 22Kimpembe
  • 23Areola

Luxembourg

  • 1Joubert
  • 18Jans
  • 6Philipps
  • 4Malget
  • 19Jänisch
  • 11Thill
  • 15Skenderovic
  • 8Martins Pereira
  • 9Alves Da Mota
  • 10Thill
  • 20Turpel

Substitutes

  • 2Martins
  • 3Ostrowski
  • 5Holter
  • 7Rodrigues
  • 12Czekanowicz
  • 13Carlson
  • 14Sinani
  • 16Veiga
  • 17Hall
  • 21Deville
  • 22Joachim
  • 23Cabral
Referee:
Aleksandar Stavrev

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamLuxembourg
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home14
Away1
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Paul Pogba.

Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Layvin Kurzawa.

Attempt missed. Thomas Lemar (France) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.

Foul by Olivier Giroud (France).

Chris Philipps (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappe (France) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.

Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.

Attempt blocked. David Turpel (Luxembourg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vincent Thill.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Lemar (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappe (France) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (France) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

Attempt missed. Djibril Sidibe (France) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Olivier Giroud (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Paul Pogba (France) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Lemar with a cross.

Corner, France. Conceded by Chris Philipps.

Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappe (France) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (France) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kylian Mbappe.

Foul by Olivier Giroud (France).

Laurent Jans (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (France) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Olivier Thill (Luxembourg).

Laurent Koscielny (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by David Turpel (Luxembourg).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France85211551017
2Sweden85121871116
3Netherlands84131611513
4Bulgaria84041317-412
5Luxembourg8125717-105
6Belarus8125416-125

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland88001631324
2Portugal86112742319
3Hungary8323118311
4Faroe Islands8224415-118
5Andorra8116217-154
6Latvia8107316-133

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany77002922721
2Northern Ireland75111421216
3Czech Rep723210739
4Norway7214810-27
5Azerbaijan7214311-87
6San Marino7007133-320

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia7430167915
2R. of Ireland734095413
3Wales7250105511
4Austria72239908
5Georgia7043711-44
6Moldova7025418-142

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland75111511416
2Montenegro74121771013
3Denmark7412146813
4Romania72328719
5Armenia7205715-86
6Kazakhstan7025419-152

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England75201421217
2Slovakia7502134915
3Scotland73221210211
4Slovenia732264211
5Lithuania7124614-85
6Malta7007219-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76102432119
2Italy75111871116
3Albania740398112
4Israel7304913-49
5Macedonia7205913-46
6Liechtenstein7007126-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium86203323120
2Greece8350103714
3Bos-Herze8332158712
4Cyprus8314812-410
5Estonia8224617-118
6Gibraltar8017333-301

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia75111221016
2Ukraine7421115614
3Iceland741297213
4Turkey7322118311
5Finland7115510-54
6Kosovo7016319-161
