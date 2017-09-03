Caf calls off next week's CHAN inspection visit to Kenya

Kenya is scheduled to host the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) from 12 January to 4 February 2018

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has called off its forthcoming inspection visit to Kenya, hosts of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The visit was scheduled to begin on Thursday 7 September, but Kenya's Football Federation (FKF) said the current political situation in Kenya prompted Caf to take the decision.

On Friday, a Supreme Court ruling annulled President Uhuru Kenyatta's election victory in the recent Presidential elections.

"We have just been informed that in light of the recent happenings, Caf will be sending its 2nd Vice president Mr. Constant Omari Selemani to assess the political and security situation of the country, before they can proceed with the inspection visit," said FKF president Nick Mwendwa.

"Consequently, the planned inspection visit that was scheduled for next week has been shelved, with Caf informing us that they will only announce a new date after the assessment of the political situation in the country," added the FKF president.

Mr. Omari was expected to arrive in Kenya on Sunday 3 September.

The CHAN is a 16-team championship, reserved for locally-based African footballers who play in their domestic leagues.

Rwanda hosted the last edition of the African Nations Championship in February 2016, which was won by the Democratic Republic of Congo.