Ben Woodburn: Wales hero 'won't sleep' after scoring winning goal on debut

Woodburn has played nine times for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring once

2018 World Cup qualifiers: Moldova v Wales Date: Tuesday, 5 September Venue: Stadionul Zimbru, Chisinau Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Teenager Ben Woodburn says he will endure a sleepless night after coming off the bench on his debut to score against Austria and boost Wales' hopes of reaching the 2018 World Cup.

Woodburn's long-range winner came four minutes after he came on in Cardiff.

"The ball just came out of the air and I just tried to shoot it as quickly as I could," he told Sky Sports.

"It's a great feeling, I couldn't ask for much more from the fans. I won't sleep tonight."

Chris Coleman is sensible and will not rush Ben Woodburn. But he looked so comfortable out there. If he's good enough - get him in there John Hartson Former Wales striker at Cardiff City Stadium

Gareth Bale, Wales' star player, added: "We won't let him sleep tonight."

Bale is the youngest goal-scorer in Wales history and Liverpool's Woodburn is now second on that list.

The Real Madrid forward almost made it 2-0 in injury time with an overhead scissor kick and substitute Hal Robson-Kanu also came close at the end.

"It was a make-or-break game - we've had it in the past and the most important was the three points here," added Bale.

"It was just grit and determination. We were off the pace in the first half, but we came out after and you saw the dragon on the shirts again."

Coleman praises Woodburn's 'composure'

Chris Coleman guided Wales into the Euro 2016 semi-finals

Wales manager Chris Coleman praised Woodburn, saying: "It was a great game for Ben Woodburn to make his debut in - they don't come tougher than that.

"I know his strike was fantastic but his all-round composure was great too."

Coleman added: "The second half is more like a performance that we expect from this Wales team.

"I just told Ben to express himself in the last third and he knew all about his defensive duties.

"We have to do the same again in Moldova. We will be OK if we do what we did in the second half tonight.

"The players have been immense - they knew they had more to give in the second half and they did that in bundles."