Burnley v Crystal Palace

Burnley's record signing Chris Wood could make his first Premier League start on Sunday

TEAM NEWS

Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick is a doubt to face Crystal Palace after missing both of Republic of Ireland's matches with a thigh injury.

Record signing Chris Wood could make his first Premier League start and Jon Walters is also fit for selection.

Crystal Palace trio Ruben Loftus-Cheek, James Tomkins and Yohan Cabaye are expected to be fit but Wilfried Zaha has not recovered from a knee injury.

Mamadou Sakho, a £26m signing, could play for the first time this season.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "Even by today's fast-moving standards, a manager needing to win to save his job in just his fourth league game into it seems extreme.

"That appears to be the case with Frank de Boer though, with a feeling that his preferred style won't work with the Palace players he has inherited - or certainly not quickly enough.

"Is it worth pointing out that Sam Allardyce only won one point from his first five Palace games last season?

"As de Boer looks for a formation and formula that could suggest future progress, Burnley have no need to change anything.

"They have made a more than solid start under a sound manager approaching five years in charge. A settled Premier League outfit."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on the lack of patience in football: "This game never ceases to amaze me with the managerial outlook. Demand is high and it's instant.

"The idea of building is few and far between now. The only way you can build now is to win.

"The biggest thing for Palace, from the outside looking in, is they were looking for a whole culture change. It's hard enough to take over as a new manager anyway, then you add that in and it's difficult."

Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer: "It always takes time, you don't have to panic suddenly.

"Everybody wants the points but you also have to know what is going on here.

"We think we are doing it the right way, [chairman] Steve [Parish] knows that, the board knows that.

"I have a positive feeling from what I have seen in training this week. We know it takes time and it is a long-term project we have here."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

There are easier places to go to pick up some points than Turf Moor, because we saw how strong Burnley were there last season.

Whatever it means for Frank de Boer, I would expect them to beat Palace.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley did the Premier League double over Palace last season, including a 3-2 win at Turf Moor courtesy of a 94th-minute goal by Ashley Barnes.

Crystal Palace could lose three consecutive league games against Burnley for the first time since February 1971.

The Clarets have won six of the eight top-flight meetings, with their only defeat coming at home in January 2015.

There have been 19 goals in the four top-flight encounters at Turf Moor.

Burnley

They could lose their opening two home fixtures of a top-flight season for the first time since 1974.

The Clarets last began a season with successive league defeats at home in 2003-04, when in the second tier.

Burnley's only victory in the last seven matches at Turf Moor came against Stoke in April (W1, D2, L4).

All 11 of Chris Wood's Premier League appearances to date have come as a substitute.

Crystal Palace

Palace have lost seven of their last eight Premier League matches, failing to score in each defeat.

They could lose their opening four matches of a league season for only the second time, having started 1925-26 with five consecutive defeats in the old Division Three South.

The Eagles could fail to score in their opening four league games of a season for the first time.

It is 93 years since any club were beaten in their first four matches of a top-flight season without scoring. That fate most recently befell Preston North End in 1924.

Lee Chung-yong could make his 100th Premier League appearance.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 45% Probability of away win: 28%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.