Scotland v Malta: Captain Scott Brown confident Scots will not slip up

Scotland boss Gordon Strachan hinted he may make changes to his line-up for Monday's match

Scott Brown is confident Scotland will not lose focus when Malta visit Hampden in Monday's vital World Cup qualifier.

Following Friday's impressive 3-0 win in Lithuania, the Scots face the side propping up Group F with no points.

Skipper Brown, however, says his side will not "believe their own hype".

"We know what we've done in the past, we've beat the good teams and when everyone expects us to win a game at home as favourites, we've kind of struggled," he added.

"It's a different team and with the way we play, we have the high press and great fitness levels throughout the squad.

"We have a very good squad, you look at the bench and there are players who can come on and change games, can score goals, create chances and hold the ball up for us as well.

"We've gone to Lithuania, dominated possession, chances, and scored three great goals. We were fantastic with the ball, we managed to keep possession and create chances.

"Patience is huge for us, the way we play, keeping the ball and tiring the opponent out. Our fitness levels as well.

"Leigh Griffiths up front just now is fantastic, he's holding the ball in, creating chances for others, running unselfishly off the ball. We've got Stuart Armstrong and James (McArthur) running in behind as well. Both midfielders scoring goals from runs in behind.

"It's about patience and creating chances. Here's hoping the fans get behind us."

With three games remaining in the qualifying campaign - Malta and Slovakia at Hampden before Slovenia away - Gordon Strachan's Scots realistically need maximum points to have a chance of closing the four-point gap between them in third and Slovakia in second as they try to secure a play-off spot. England remain top of the group, two points clear of the Slovaks.

Here's hoping we put a few in the back of the net

Malta arrive in Glasgow without a point and having scored just two goals in the campaign, although one of them came in the 5-1 defeat to Scotland in September.

They lost 4-0 at home to England on Friday but kept the group leaders at bay until the second half.

"You look at the way they played against England - they defended really well and tried to catch them on the counter-attack," Brown added.

"It took England 55 or 56 minutes until they scored the first goal, so they're going to defend and try to catch us on the counter. We have to be patient, create chances and work off the ball, make unselfish runs, and here's hoping we can put a few in the back of the net."

England entertain Slovakia on Monday night and a win for the visitors would leave Scotland all-but out of the running for the play-off berth.

"England are a great team and here's hoping they can do us a favour," Brown added. "I would love them to (get the result)."

Brown, who was full of praise for "great manager" Strachan, is one booking away from a suspension going into the Malta match.

But the combative midfielder is relaxed about the situation, joking: "That's my life."