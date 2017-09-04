BBC Sport - Moldova v Wales: Ryan Giggs backs experience for World Cup qualifying test

Giggs backs Wales experience for Moldova test

Wales great Ryan Giggs says the growing experience in the current side will serve them well for the trip to play Moldova on Tuesday, 5 September.

A goal from debutant Ben Woodburn earned Wales a 1-0 win over Austria in Cardiff on Saturday and got their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign back on track.

Now Giggs, who won 64 caps for Wales before retiring in 2007, believes that their next test in Eastern Europe should hold no fears for Chris Coleman's side.

Wales beat Moldova 4-0 at home at the beginning of the campaign and currently sit third in Group D, four points behind leaders Serbia and two behind the Republic of Ireland.

