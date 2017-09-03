BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Northern Ireland's experience key against Czech Republic - O'Neill
Big-game experience key against Czechs - O'Neill
Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill says his team can deal with the pressure of securing a likely World Cup play-off spot if they avoid defeat against the Czech Republic.
O'Neill's team are seven points clear of the third-placed Czechs going into Monday evening's qualifier in Belfast.
The teams played out a draw in a Group C qualifier in Prague last September.