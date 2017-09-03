BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Northern Ireland skipper Steven Davis wary of Czech Republic threat

NI skipper Davis wary of Czech threat in Belfast

Captain Steven Davis says Northern Ireland must be at their best to get a World Cup qualifier draw or better against the Czech Republic on Monday to ensure second spot.

The eight best runners-up from the nine qualifying groups will compete in the play-offs for the finals in Russia next year.

Group leaders Germany needed a late goal to clinch a 2-1 win over the Czechs on Friday evening.

