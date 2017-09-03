Scottish Challenge Cup: The New Saints 1-1 Livingston (6-5 pens)
-
Welsh team The New Saints reached the Scottish Challenge Cup third round after a dramatic penalty shoot-out.
Livingston's Scott Pittman sent his effort over the bar to end a shoot-out in which the hosts had found themselves on the brink of defeat.
Midfielder Aeron Edwards opened the scoring for Saints with a superb diving header off a free kick.
Livingston's reply was equally memorable as Dylan Mackin's looping header proved unstoppable.
But the deadlock continued through extra time, and until Pittman's high shot.
Dundee United, Inverness Caley Thistle, Queen of the South, Dunfermline, St Mirren, Dumbarton and Cove Rangers had already won to reach the third round.
Results
Saturday unless stated
Ayr United 1-1 Montrose (aet, 5-6 pens) (Tue)
Stranraer 2-0 Partick Thistle U20 (Fri)
Aberdeen U20 2-4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Berwick Rangers 0-5 Queen of the South
Buckie Thistle 0-3 Dunfermline Athletic
Crusaders 3-2 Motherwell U20
Dumbarton 2-1 Connah's Quay Nomads (aet)
Dundee United 3-1 Alloa Athletic
Elgin City 2-0 Bray Wanderers
Hamilton Academical U20 1-3 Cove Rangers
Peterhead 2-0 Annan Athletic
Raith Rovers 4-0 Ross County U20
Spartans 1-2 Linfield
Sligo Rovers 1-2 Falkirk
St Mirren 3-1 Hearts U20
The New Saints v Livingston (aet, 6-5 pens) (Sun)