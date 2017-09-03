Scottish Women's Premier League: Glasgow City win to move top

Captain Leanne Ross scored Glasgow City's third in a comfortable win over Hamilton Academical

Glasgow City moved top of the Scottish Women's Premier League by two points, after Sunday's 3-0 win over Hamilton Academical.

They overtake Hibernian Ladies, who have played a game fewer.

Hibs continued their defence of the Scottish Women's Cup, hammering Celtic 5-0 to reach the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, Spartans climbed to third in the league table with a 2-1 victory over Aberdeen, while Stirling University and Rangers drew 1-1.

Midfielder Lauren McMurchie, who played for Accies on loan during 2013, scored twice for City, before captain Leanne Ross wrapped up the victory from the penalty spot.

The defeat leaves Hamilton second bottom, with just four points from 13 fixtures.

Only Aberdeen are beneath Accies in the standings, after they suffered their 11th loss of the season at Heathryfold Park.

In Stirling, a stoppage-time equaliser from Lisa Davidson salvaged a point for Rangers, who had fallen behind to Nicole Pullar's effort.

The late header allowed Spartans to draw level on points with Stirling University, overtaking them courtesy of a superior goal difference.

Meanwhile, Hibs eased into the Scottish Women's Cup last eight with a thrashing of Celtic at Ainslie Park.

Abi Harrison and Joelle Murray both scored doubles, with Lisa Robertson adding the fifth.

Chris Roberts' side will host Glasgow Girls in the quarter-finals.

City, who have won the last nine top-flight tiles, and Hibs, runners-up in 2015 and 2016, meet in the league this Wednesday at Airdrie's Excelsior Stadium.