Rógvi Baldvinsson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Faroe Islands v Andorra
-
Line-ups
Faroe Islands
- 1Nielsen
- 2Tór Naes
- 5Faero
- 4Gregersen
- 14Baldvinsson
- 3Davidsen
- 10Vatnhamar
- 7Benjaminsen
- 20Joensen
- 9Ròlantsson Sørensen
- 11Edmundsson
Substitutes
- 8Bartalsstovu
- 12Gestsson
- 13Jacobsen
- 15Askham
- 16Jonsson
- 17Nielsen
- 18Lokin
- 19Johannesen
- 21Olsen
- 23Hansen
Andorra
- 1Gomes Moreira
- 23Rubio GómezBooked at 12mins
- 6Lima Sola
- 20Llovera
- 2Rubio Gomez
- 5García Miramontes
- 4Rebés Ruiz
- 8Vieira
- 15San Nicolás
- 7Pujol
- 16Martinez Palau
Substitutes
- 9Riera Lancha
- 11Moreno
- 13Pol
- 17Sánchez Alburquerque
- 19Gomez
- 21García Renom
- 22Maneiro Ton
- Referee:
- Alan Mario Sant
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Marcio Vieira (Andorra).
Foul by Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands).
Ildefonso Lima (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Max Llovera (Andorra).
Booking
Jordi Rubio (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordi Rubio (Andorra).
Attempt blocked. Emili García (Andorra) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Jónas Tór Naes (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alexandre Martinez (Andorra).
Foul by Rógvi Baldvinsson (Faroe Islands).
Marc Pujol (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marc Pujol (Andorra) right footed shot from long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Odmar Faero (Faroe Islands).
Marcio Vieira (Andorra) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Solvi Vatnhamar (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ildefonso Lima (Andorra).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.