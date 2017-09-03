World Cup Qualifying - European - Group B
Faroe Islands0Andorra0

Faroe Islands v Andorra

Line-ups

Faroe Islands

  • 1Nielsen
  • 2Tór Naes
  • 5Faero
  • 4Gregersen
  • 14Baldvinsson
  • 3Davidsen
  • 10Vatnhamar
  • 7Benjaminsen
  • 20Joensen
  • 9Ròlantsson Sørensen
  • 11Edmundsson

Substitutes

  • 8Bartalsstovu
  • 12Gestsson
  • 13Jacobsen
  • 15Askham
  • 16Jonsson
  • 17Nielsen
  • 18Lokin
  • 19Johannesen
  • 21Olsen
  • 23Hansen

Andorra

  • 1Gomes Moreira
  • 23Rubio GómezBooked at 12mins
  • 6Lima Sola
  • 20Llovera
  • 2Rubio Gomez
  • 5García Miramontes
  • 4Rebés Ruiz
  • 8Vieira
  • 15San Nicolás
  • 7Pujol
  • 16Martinez Palau

Substitutes

  • 9Riera Lancha
  • 11Moreno
  • 13Pol
  • 17Sánchez Alburquerque
  • 19Gomez
  • 21García Renom
  • 22Maneiro Ton
Referee:
Alan Mario Sant

Match Stats

Home TeamFaroe IslandsAway TeamAndorra
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

Rógvi Baldvinsson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcio Vieira (Andorra).

Foul by Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands).

Ildefonso Lima (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Max Llovera (Andorra).

Booking

Jordi Rubio (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordi Rubio (Andorra).

Attempt blocked. Emili García (Andorra) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.

Jónas Tór Naes (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Alexandre Martinez (Andorra).

Foul by Rógvi Baldvinsson (Faroe Islands).

Marc Pujol (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Marc Pujol (Andorra) right footed shot from long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Odmar Faero (Faroe Islands).

Marcio Vieira (Andorra) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Solvi Vatnhamar (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ildefonso Lima (Andorra).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Sunday 3rd September 2017

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France75111551016
2Sweden8422147714
3Netherlands84131410413
4Bulgaria84041215-312
5Belarus8134412-86
6Luxembourg7115717-104

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland77001531221
2Portugal76012742318
3Hungary7313118310
4Faroe Islands8134315-126
5Andorra8125216-145
6Latvia7106315-123

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany77002922721
2Northern Ireland75111421216
3Czech Rep723210739
4Norway7214810-27
5Azerbaijan7214311-87
6San Marino7007133-320

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia7430167915
2R. of Ireland734095413
3Wales7250105511
4Austria72239908
5Georgia7043711-44
6Moldova7025418-142

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland75111511416
2Montenegro74121771013
3Denmark7412146813
4Romania72328719
5Armenia7205715-86
6Kazakhstan7025419-152

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England75201421217
2Slovakia7502134915
3Scotland73221210211
4Slovenia732264211
5Lithuania7124614-85
6Malta7007219-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76102432119
2Italy75111871116
3Albania740398112
4Israel7304913-49
5Macedonia7205913-46
6Liechtenstein7007126-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium76103323119
2Greece7340103713
3Bos-Herze7322158711
4Cyprus8323811-311
5Estonia8134517-126
6Gibraltar7007333-300

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia75111221016
2Ukraine7421115614
3Iceland741297213
4Turkey7322118311
5Finland7115510-54
6Kosovo7016319-161
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

