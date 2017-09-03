World Cup Qualifying - European - Group A
Belarus0Sweden0

Belarus v Sweden

Line-ups

Belarus

  • 12Chernik
  • 19Burko
  • 21Filipenko
  • 17Sivakov
  • 6Sachivko
  • 16Rios
  • 23Balanovich
  • 9Korzun
  • 13Nekhajchik
  • 15Signevich
  • 10Saroka

Substitutes

  • 1Klimovich
  • 2Dragun
  • 3Matveychik
  • 4Aliseyko
  • 7Bykov
  • 8Sawicki
  • 11Gordeychuk
  • 14Naumov
  • 18Maevski
  • 20Gavrilovich
  • 22Guschenko

Sweden

  • 1Olsen
  • 2Lustig
  • 3Lindelöf
  • 4Granqvist
  • 6Augustinsson
  • 21Durmaz
  • 7Larsson
  • 13Johansson
  • 10Forsberg
  • 11Nyman
  • 9Berg

Substitutes

  • 5Olsson
  • 8Hiljemark
  • 12Johnsson
  • 14Helander
  • 15Svensson
  • 16Krafth
  • 17Claesson
  • 18Jansson
  • 19Rohden
  • 20Thelin
  • 22Armenteros
  • 23Nordfeldt
Referee:
Tobias Stieler

Match Stats

Home TeamBelarusAway TeamSweden
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

Sebastian Larsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Igor Burko (Belarus).

Egor Filipenko (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcus Berg (Sweden).

Attempt missed. Sergei Balanovich (Belarus) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Anton Saroka.

Hand ball by Christoffer Nyman (Sweden).

Offside, Belarus. Egor Filipenko tries a through ball, but Anton Saroka is caught offside.

Sergei Balanovich (Belarus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden).

Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Mikael Lustig.

Foul by Egor Filipenko (Belarus).

Marcus Berg (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Jimmy Durmaz.

Attempt saved. Jakob Johansson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Nikita Korzun (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jimmy Durmaz (Sweden).

Foul by Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden).

Igor Burko (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 3rd September 2017

View all World Cup Qualifying - European scores

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France75111551016
2Sweden8422147714
3Netherlands84131410413
4Bulgaria84041215-312
5Belarus8134412-86
6Luxembourg7115717-104

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland77001531221
2Portugal76012742318
3Hungary7313118310
4Faroe Islands8134315-126
5Andorra8125216-145
6Latvia7106315-123

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany77002922721
2Northern Ireland75111421216
3Czech Rep723210739
4Norway7214810-27
5Azerbaijan7214311-87
6San Marino7007133-320

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia7430167915
2R. of Ireland734095413
3Wales7250105511
4Austria72239908
5Georgia7043711-44
6Moldova7025418-142

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland75111511416
2Montenegro74121771013
3Denmark7412146813
4Romania72328719
5Armenia7205715-86
6Kazakhstan7025419-152

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England75201421217
2Slovakia7502134915
3Scotland73221210211
4Slovenia732264211
5Lithuania7124614-85
6Malta7007219-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76102432119
2Italy75111871116
3Albania740398112
4Israel7304913-49
5Macedonia7205913-46
6Liechtenstein7007126-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium76103323119
2Greece7340103713
3Bos-Herze7322158711
4Cyprus8323811-311
5Estonia8134517-126
6Gibraltar7007333-300

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia75111221016
2Ukraine7421115614
3Iceland741297213
4Turkey7322118311
5Finland7115510-54
6Kosovo7016319-161
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories