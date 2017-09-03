Sebastian Larsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Belarus v Sweden
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Belarus
- 12Chernik
- 19Burko
- 21Filipenko
- 17Sivakov
- 6Sachivko
- 16Rios
- 23Balanovich
- 9Korzun
- 13Nekhajchik
- 15Signevich
- 10Saroka
Substitutes
- 1Klimovich
- 2Dragun
- 3Matveychik
- 4Aliseyko
- 7Bykov
- 8Sawicki
- 11Gordeychuk
- 14Naumov
- 18Maevski
- 20Gavrilovich
- 22Guschenko
Sweden
- 1Olsen
- 2Lustig
- 3Lindelöf
- 4Granqvist
- 6Augustinsson
- 21Durmaz
- 7Larsson
- 13Johansson
- 10Forsberg
- 11Nyman
- 9Berg
Substitutes
- 5Olsson
- 8Hiljemark
- 12Johnsson
- 14Helander
- 15Svensson
- 16Krafth
- 17Claesson
- 18Jansson
- 19Rohden
- 20Thelin
- 22Armenteros
- 23Nordfeldt
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Igor Burko (Belarus).
Egor Filipenko (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Berg (Sweden).
Attempt missed. Sergei Balanovich (Belarus) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Anton Saroka.
Hand ball by Christoffer Nyman (Sweden).
Offside, Belarus. Egor Filipenko tries a through ball, but Anton Saroka is caught offside.
Sergei Balanovich (Belarus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden).
Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Mikael Lustig.
Foul by Egor Filipenko (Belarus).
Marcus Berg (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Jimmy Durmaz.
Attempt saved. Jakob Johansson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Nikita Korzun (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jimmy Durmaz (Sweden).
Foul by Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden).
Igor Burko (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.