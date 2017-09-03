Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Strahil Popov.
Netherlands v Bulgaria
Line-ups
Netherlands
- 1Cillessen
- 2Tete
- 3de Vrij
- 4Hoedt
- 5Blind
- 6Wijnaldum
- 10Pröpper
- 8Vilhena
- 11Robben
- 9Janssen
- 7Promes
Substitutes
- 12Veltman
- 13de Ligt
- 14Rekik
- 15Martins Indi
- 16Sneijder
- 17Depay
- 18van de Beek
- 19Dost
- 20van Ginkel
- 21Fosu-Mensah
- 22Stekelenburg
- 23Zoet
Bulgaria
- 13Iliev
- 2Popov
- 5Terziev
- 15Bozhikov
- 3Zanev
- 7Kostadinov
- 11Manolev
- 18Chochev
- 22Tsvetkov
- 4Zehirov
- 10Popov
Substitutes
- 1Mitrev
- 6Slavchev
- 8Nedelev
- 9Dimitrov
- 12Kraev
- 14Nedyalkov
- 16Galabinov
- 17Milanov
- 19Despodov
- 20Starokin
- 21Malinov
- 23Kitanov
- Referee:
- Anastasios Sidiropoulos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Quincy Promes (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Kenny Tete (Netherlands).
Atanas Zehirov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Davy Pröpper (Netherlands).
Attempt missed. Davy Pröpper (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vincent Janssen.
Foul by Wesley Hoedt (Netherlands).
Petar Zanev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tonny Vilhena (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aleksandar Tsvetkov (Bulgaria).
Offside, Bulgaria. Ivaylo Chochev tries a through ball, but Ivelin Popov is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands 1, Bulgaria 0. Davy Pröpper (Netherlands) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daley Blind with a cross.
Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria).
Attempt missed. Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Arjen Robben (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria).
Tonny Vilhena (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.