World Cup Qualifying - European - Group A
Netherlands1Bulgaria0

Netherlands v Bulgaria

Line-ups

Netherlands

  • 1Cillessen
  • 2Tete
  • 3de Vrij
  • 4Hoedt
  • 5Blind
  • 6Wijnaldum
  • 10Pröpper
  • 8Vilhena
  • 11Robben
  • 9Janssen
  • 7Promes

Substitutes

  • 12Veltman
  • 13de Ligt
  • 14Rekik
  • 15Martins Indi
  • 16Sneijder
  • 17Depay
  • 18van de Beek
  • 19Dost
  • 20van Ginkel
  • 21Fosu-Mensah
  • 22Stekelenburg
  • 23Zoet

Bulgaria

  • 13Iliev
  • 2Popov
  • 5Terziev
  • 15Bozhikov
  • 3Zanev
  • 7Kostadinov
  • 11Manolev
  • 18Chochev
  • 22Tsvetkov
  • 4Zehirov
  • 10Popov

Substitutes

  • 1Mitrev
  • 6Slavchev
  • 8Nedelev
  • 9Dimitrov
  • 12Kraev
  • 14Nedyalkov
  • 16Galabinov
  • 17Milanov
  • 19Despodov
  • 20Starokin
  • 21Malinov
  • 23Kitanov
Referee:
Anastasios Sidiropoulos

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamBulgaria
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home4
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Strahil Popov.

Attempt blocked. Quincy Promes (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Kenny Tete (Netherlands).

Atanas Zehirov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Davy Pröpper (Netherlands).

Attempt missed. Davy Pröpper (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vincent Janssen.

Foul by Wesley Hoedt (Netherlands).

Petar Zanev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Tonny Vilhena (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aleksandar Tsvetkov (Bulgaria).

Offside, Bulgaria. Ivaylo Chochev tries a through ball, but Ivelin Popov is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Netherlands 1, Bulgaria 0. Davy Pröpper (Netherlands) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daley Blind with a cross.

Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria).

Attempt missed. Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Arjen Robben (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria).

Tonny Vilhena (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Sunday 3rd September 2017

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France75111551016
2Sweden8422147714
3Netherlands84131410413
4Bulgaria84041215-312
5Belarus8134412-86
6Luxembourg7115717-104

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland77001531221
2Portugal76012742318
3Hungary7313118310
4Faroe Islands8134315-126
5Andorra8125216-145
6Latvia7106315-123

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany77002922721
2Northern Ireland75111421216
3Czech Rep723210739
4Norway7214810-27
5Azerbaijan7214311-87
6San Marino7007133-320

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia7430167915
2R. of Ireland734095413
3Wales7250105511
4Austria72239908
5Georgia7043711-44
6Moldova7025418-142

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland75111511416
2Montenegro74121771013
3Denmark7412146813
4Romania72328719
5Armenia7205715-86
6Kazakhstan7025419-152

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England75201421217
2Slovakia7502134915
3Scotland73221210211
4Slovenia732264211
5Lithuania7124614-85
6Malta7007219-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76102432119
2Italy75111871116
3Albania740398112
4Israel7304913-49
5Macedonia7205913-46
6Liechtenstein7007126-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium76103323119
2Greece7340103713
3Bos-Herze7322158711
4Cyprus8323811-311
5Estonia8134517-126
6Gibraltar7007333-300

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia75111221016
2Ukraine7421115614
3Iceland741297213
4Turkey7322118311
5Finland7115510-54
6Kosovo7016319-161
