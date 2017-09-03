World Cup Qualifying - European - Group B
Hungary0Portugal0

Hungary v Portugal

Line-ups

Hungary

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 5Fiola
  • 20Guzmics
  • 4Kádár
  • 3Korhut
  • 14Lovrencsics
  • 15PátkaiBooked at 20mins
  • 6Elek
  • 7Dzsudzsák
  • 19Priskin
  • 11Eppel

Substitutes

  • 2Hangya
  • 8Nagy
  • 10Nagy
  • 12Kovacsik
  • 13Böde
  • 16Pintér
  • 17Varga
  • 18Stieber
  • 22Megyeri
  • 23Markvart

Portugal

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 21Soares
  • 3Pepe
  • 2Bruno Alves
  • 5Fábio CoentrãoSubstituted forEliseuat 28'minutes
  • 18Batalha Martins
  • 13Danilo
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 10João Mário
  • 9Valente Silva
  • 7Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 4Barbosa Pereira
  • 6Fonte
  • 11Bernardo Silva
  • 12Semedo Varela
  • 14Carvalho
  • 15André Gomes
  • 16Borges Fernandes
  • 17Oliveira
  • 19Eliseu
  • 20Quaresma
  • 22Beto
  • 23Adrien Silva
Referee:
Danny Makkelie

Match Stats

Home TeamHungaryAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home3
Away13
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. Eliseu replaces Fábio Coentrão because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Fábio Coentrão (Portugal) because of an injury.

Offside, Portugal. Cédric Soares tries a through ball, but Gelson Martins is caught offside.

Foul by Cédric Soares (Portugal).

Balázs Dzsudzsák (Hungary) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Gergö Lovrencsics.

Attempt blocked. João Moutinho (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Offside, Portugal. Danilo Pereira tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. João Mário (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Cédric Soares (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by André Silva.

Attempt blocked. João Moutinho (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fábio Coentrão.

Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Booking

Máté Pátkai (Hungary) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

João Moutinho (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Máté Pátkai (Hungary).

Pepe (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mihály Korhut (Hungary).

Attempt blocked. Balázs Dzsudzsák (Hungary) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Mihály Korhut.

André Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Richárd Guzmics (Hungary).

Attempt missed. Ákos Elek (Hungary) header from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Balázs Dzsudzsák following a set piece situation.

Foul by Danilo Pereira (Portugal).

Márton Eppel (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Danilo Pereira (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Balázs Dzsudzsák (Hungary).

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danilo Pereira.

Offside, Portugal. João Mário tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Gelson Martins (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Danilo Pereira (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Tamás Kádár.

Attempt blocked. João Mário (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Mihály Korhut.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Péter Gulácsi.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fábio Coentrão.

Attempt blocked. João Mário (Portugal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fábio Coentrão.

Attempt missed. Richárd Guzmics (Hungary) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gergö Lovrencsics with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France85211551017
2Sweden85121871116
3Netherlands84131611513
4Bulgaria84041317-412
5Luxembourg8125717-105
6Belarus8125416-125

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland88001631324
2Portugal86112742319
3Hungary8323118311
4Faroe Islands8224415-118
5Andorra8116217-154
6Latvia8107316-133

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany77002922721
2Northern Ireland75111421216
3Czech Rep723210739
4Norway7214810-27
5Azerbaijan7214311-87
6San Marino7007133-320

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia7430167915
2R. of Ireland734095413
3Wales7250105511
4Austria72239908
5Georgia7043711-44
6Moldova7025418-142

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland75111511416
2Montenegro74121771013
3Denmark7412146813
4Romania72328719
5Armenia7205715-86
6Kazakhstan7025419-152

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England75201421217
2Slovakia7502134915
3Scotland73221210211
4Slovenia732264211
5Lithuania7124614-85
6Malta7007219-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76102432119
2Italy75111871116
3Albania740398112
4Israel7304913-49
5Macedonia7205913-46
6Liechtenstein7007126-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium86203323120
2Greece8350103714
3Bos-Herze8332158712
4Cyprus8314812-410
5Estonia8224617-118
6Gibraltar8017333-301

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia75111221016
2Ukraine7421115614
3Iceland741297213
4Turkey7322118311
5Finland7115510-54
6Kosovo7016319-161
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

