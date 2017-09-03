Substitution, Portugal. Eliseu replaces Fábio Coentrão because of an injury.
Hungary v Portugal
-
Line-ups
Hungary
- 1Gulácsi
- 5Fiola
- 20Guzmics
- 4Kádár
- 3Korhut
- 14Lovrencsics
- 15PátkaiBooked at 20mins
- 6Elek
- 7Dzsudzsák
- 19Priskin
- 11Eppel
Substitutes
- 2Hangya
- 8Nagy
- 10Nagy
- 12Kovacsik
- 13Böde
- 16Pintér
- 17Varga
- 18Stieber
- 22Megyeri
- 23Markvart
Portugal
- 1Rui Patrício
- 21Soares
- 3Pepe
- 2Bruno Alves
- 5Fábio CoentrãoSubstituted forEliseuat 28'minutes
- 18Batalha Martins
- 13Danilo
- 8João Moutinho
- 10João Mário
- 9Valente Silva
- 7Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 4Barbosa Pereira
- 6Fonte
- 11Bernardo Silva
- 12Semedo Varela
- 14Carvalho
- 15André Gomes
- 16Borges Fernandes
- 17Oliveira
- 19Eliseu
- 20Quaresma
- 22Beto
- 23Adrien Silva
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Substitution
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Fábio Coentrão (Portugal) because of an injury.
Offside, Portugal. Cédric Soares tries a through ball, but Gelson Martins is caught offside.
Foul by Cédric Soares (Portugal).
Balázs Dzsudzsák (Hungary) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Gergö Lovrencsics.
Attempt blocked. João Moutinho (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Portugal. Danilo Pereira tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. João Mário (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Cédric Soares (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by André Silva.
Attempt blocked. João Moutinho (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fábio Coentrão.
Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Booking
Máté Pátkai (Hungary) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
João Moutinho (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Máté Pátkai (Hungary).
Pepe (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mihály Korhut (Hungary).
Attempt blocked. Balázs Dzsudzsák (Hungary) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Mihály Korhut.
André Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Richárd Guzmics (Hungary).
Attempt missed. Ákos Elek (Hungary) header from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Balázs Dzsudzsák following a set piece situation.
Foul by Danilo Pereira (Portugal).
Márton Eppel (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Danilo Pereira (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Balázs Dzsudzsák (Hungary).
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danilo Pereira.
Offside, Portugal. João Mário tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Gelson Martins (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Danilo Pereira (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Tamás Kádár.
Attempt blocked. João Mário (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Mihály Korhut.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Péter Gulácsi.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fábio Coentrão.
Attempt blocked. João Mário (Portugal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fábio Coentrão.
Attempt missed. Richárd Guzmics (Hungary) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gergö Lovrencsics with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.