World Cup Qualifying - European - Group B
Latvia0Switzerland1

Latvia v Switzerland

Line-ups

Latvia

  • 1Vanins
  • 11Solovjovs
  • 3Kolesovs
  • 13Gorkss
  • 20Dubra
  • 2Maksimenko
  • 6Indrans
  • 17Vardanjans
  • 5Laizans
  • 10Sabala
  • 15Rakels

Substitutes

  • 7Visnakovs
  • 8Ulimbasevs
  • 9Ikaunieks
  • 12Ikstens
  • 14Tidenbergs
  • 16Kazacoks
  • 18Tarasovs
  • 19Savalnieks
  • 21Kluskins
  • 22Gutkovskis
  • 23Steinbors

Switzerland

  • 1Sommer
  • 2Lichtsteiner
  • 22Schär
  • 20Djourou
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 11Behrami
  • 15Dzemaili
  • 10Xhaka
  • 23Shaqiri
  • 9Seferovic
  • 18Mehmedi

Substitutes

  • 3Moubandje
  • 4Elvedi
  • 5Akanji
  • 6Lang
  • 7Zakaria
  • 8Freuler
  • 12Hitz
  • 14Zuber
  • 16Fernandes
  • 17Fernandes
  • 19Derdiyok
  • 21Bürki
Referee:
Serdar Gözübüyük

Match Stats

Home TeamLatviaAway TeamSwitzerland
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home1
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

Attempt missed. Admir Mehmedi (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri.

Attempt missed. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is just a bit too high. Assisted by Admir Mehmedi.

Ricardo Rodríguez (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kaspars Gorkss (Latvia).

Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Yann Sommer.

Attempt saved. Vitalijs Maksimenko (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Olegs Laizans.

Foul by Admir Mehmedi (Switzerland).

Aleksandrs Solovjovs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Valerijs Sabala (Latvia).

Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Davis Indrans (Latvia).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Nikita Kolesovs (Latvia) because of an injury.

Offside, Switzerland. Granit Xhaka tries a through ball, but Admir Mehmedi is caught offside.

Foul by Valon Behrami (Switzerland).

Deniss Rakels (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Switzerland. Fabian Schär tries a through ball, but Admir Mehmedi is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri.

Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Vitalijs Maksimenko (Latvia).

Offside, Switzerland. Haris Seferovic tries a through ball, but Admir Mehmedi is caught offside.

Aleksandrs Solovjovs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Admir Mehmedi (Switzerland).

Goal!

Own Goal by Andris Vanins, Latvia. Latvia 0, Switzerland 1.

Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Stephan Lichtsteiner with a cross.

Blerim Dzemaili (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nikita Kolesovs (Latvia).

Attempt saved. Blerim Dzemaili (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Valon Behrami.

Foul by Olegs Laizans (Latvia).

Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France85211551017
2Sweden85121871116
3Netherlands84131611513
4Bulgaria84041317-412
5Luxembourg8125717-105
6Belarus8125416-125

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland88001631324
2Portugal86112742319
3Hungary8323118311
4Faroe Islands8224415-118
5Andorra8116217-154
6Latvia8107316-133

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany77002922721
2Northern Ireland75111421216
3Czech Rep723210739
4Norway7214810-27
5Azerbaijan7214311-87
6San Marino7007133-320

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia7430167915
2R. of Ireland734095413
3Wales7250105511
4Austria72239908
5Georgia7043711-44
6Moldova7025418-142

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland75111511416
2Montenegro74121771013
3Denmark7412146813
4Romania72328719
5Armenia7205715-86
6Kazakhstan7025419-152

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England75201421217
2Slovakia7502134915
3Scotland73221210211
4Slovenia732264211
5Lithuania7124614-85
6Malta7007219-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76102432119
2Italy75111871116
3Albania740398112
4Israel7304913-49
5Macedonia7205913-46
6Liechtenstein7007126-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium86203323120
2Greece8350103714
3Bos-Herze8332158712
4Cyprus8314812-410
5Estonia8224617-118
6Gibraltar8017333-301

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia75111221016
2Ukraine7421115614
3Iceland741297213
4Turkey7322118311
5Finland7115510-54
6Kosovo7016319-161
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

