Attempt missed. Admir Mehmedi (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri.
Latvia v Switzerland
-
Line-ups
Latvia
- 1Vanins
- 11Solovjovs
- 3Kolesovs
- 13Gorkss
- 20Dubra
- 2Maksimenko
- 6Indrans
- 17Vardanjans
- 5Laizans
- 10Sabala
- 15Rakels
Substitutes
- 7Visnakovs
- 8Ulimbasevs
- 9Ikaunieks
- 12Ikstens
- 14Tidenbergs
- 16Kazacoks
- 18Tarasovs
- 19Savalnieks
- 21Kluskins
- 22Gutkovskis
- 23Steinbors
Switzerland
- 1Sommer
- 2Lichtsteiner
- 22Schär
- 20Djourou
- 13Rodríguez
- 11Behrami
- 15Dzemaili
- 10Xhaka
- 23Shaqiri
- 9Seferovic
- 18Mehmedi
Substitutes
- 3Moubandje
- 4Elvedi
- 5Akanji
- 6Lang
- 7Zakaria
- 8Freuler
- 12Hitz
- 14Zuber
- 16Fernandes
- 17Fernandes
- 19Derdiyok
- 21Bürki
- Referee:
- Serdar Gözübüyük
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt missed. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is just a bit too high. Assisted by Admir Mehmedi.
Ricardo Rodríguez (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kaspars Gorkss (Latvia).
Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Yann Sommer.
Attempt saved. Vitalijs Maksimenko (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Olegs Laizans.
Foul by Admir Mehmedi (Switzerland).
Aleksandrs Solovjovs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valerijs Sabala (Latvia).
Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Davis Indrans (Latvia).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Nikita Kolesovs (Latvia) because of an injury.
Offside, Switzerland. Granit Xhaka tries a through ball, but Admir Mehmedi is caught offside.
Foul by Valon Behrami (Switzerland).
Deniss Rakels (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Switzerland. Fabian Schär tries a through ball, but Admir Mehmedi is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri.
Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Vitalijs Maksimenko (Latvia).
Offside, Switzerland. Haris Seferovic tries a through ball, but Admir Mehmedi is caught offside.
Aleksandrs Solovjovs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Admir Mehmedi (Switzerland).
Goal!
Own Goal by Andris Vanins, Latvia. Latvia 0, Switzerland 1.
Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Stephan Lichtsteiner with a cross.
Blerim Dzemaili (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nikita Kolesovs (Latvia).
Attempt saved. Blerim Dzemaili (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Valon Behrami.
Foul by Olegs Laizans (Latvia).
Stephan Lichtsteiner (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.