Offside, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Mato Jajalo tries a through ball, but Senad Lulic is caught offside.
Gibraltar v Bosnia-Herzegovina
Line-ups
Gibraltar
- 1Ibrahim
- 2Garcia
- 6Chipolina
- 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
- 3Chipolina
- 16Pons
- 10Walker
- 20Green
- 18Hernandez
- 4Bardon
- 7Casciaro
Substitutes
- 8Garro
- 9Duarte
- 11Yome
- 14Bosio
- 17Pusey
- 19Coombes
- 21Guilling
- 22Podesta
- 23Goldwin
Bos-Herze
- 1Begovic
- 6Vranjes
- 2Cocalic
- 17ZukanovicBooked at 28mins
- 5Kolasinac
- 23Jajalo
- 21Hadzic
- 19Visca
- 18Kodro
- 16Lulic
- 11Dzeko
Substitutes
- 3Bicakcic
- 4Dumic
- 7Cimirot
- 8Hodzic
- 9Ibisevic
- 10Simunovic
- 12Sehic
- 13Milicevic
- 14Bajic
- 15Sunjic
- 20Milosevic
- 22Piric
- Referee:
- Thorvaldur Arnason
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Booking
Ervin Zukanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ervin Zukanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Edin Visca (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Kenan Kodro (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero (Gibraltar).
Attempt missed. Kenan Kodro (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ervin Zukanovic.
Ognjen Vranjes (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar).
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Senad Lulic with a cross.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sead Kolasinac.
Attempt missed. Edin Visca (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ognjen Vranjes (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Attempt missed. Kenan Kodro (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero.
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Roy Chipolina.
Video Review:.
Offside, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Edin Cocalic tries a through ball, but Sead Kolasinac is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ervin Zukanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Edin Visca.
Foul by Senad Lulic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Jean Carlos Garcia (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Anel Hadzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Kenan Kodro (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jean Carlos Garcia (Gibraltar).
Ognjen Vranjes (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.