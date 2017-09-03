Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mousa Dembélé.
Greece v Belgium
Line-ups
Greece
- 1Karnezis
- 2Maniatis
- 4Manolas
- 19Papastathopoulos
- 3Tzavellas
- 8Gonçalves Rodrigues
- 6Tziolis
- 22Samaris
- 21Stafylidis
- 10Fortounis
- 11Donis
Substitutes
- 5Koutroubis
- 7Siopis
- 9Vellios
- 12Kyriakidis
- 13Anestis
- 14Bakasetas
- 15Lykogiannis
- 16Diamantakos
- 17Tachtsidis
- 18Gianniotas
- 20Mantalos
- 23Bouchalakis
Belgium
- 1Courtois
- 2Alderweireld
- 3Vermaelen
- 5Vertonghen
- 15Meunier
- 8Fellaini
- 19Dembélé
- 21Carrasco
- 7De Bruyne
- 14Mertens
- 9R Lukaku
Substitutes
- 4Mirallas
- 6Dendoncker
- 10Hazard
- 11Hazard
- 12Mignolet
- 13Casteels
- 16Defour
- 17Tielemans
- 18Batshuayi
- 20Benteke
- 22Chadli
- 23Ciman
- Referee:
- Szymon Marciniak
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Yannick Carrasco (Belgium).
Giannis Maniatis (Greece) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Belgium).
Sokratis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mousa Dembélé.
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Thomas Vermaelen.
Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Zeca (Greece).
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Marouane Fellaini.
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Jan Vertonghen.
Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Belgium).
Konstantinos Fortounis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Konstantinos Stafylidis (Greece) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Giannis Maniatis.
Attempt saved. Anastasios Donis (Greece) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Giannis Maniatis.
Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium).
Georgios Tzavellas (Greece) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Belgium. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Marouane Fellaini is caught offside.
Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Konstantinos Stafylidis (Greece).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.