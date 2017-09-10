West Ham United v Huddersfield Town

Andy Carroll's last West Ham appearance came against Sunderland on 15 April

TEAM NEWS

West Ham forward Andy Carroll could make a first appearance of the season after a thigh injury.

Winston Reid has overcome a calf strain but Marko Arnautovic is suspended and Manuel Lanzini, Edimilson Fernandes and Andre Ayew were all injured on international duty.

New Huddersfield signings Abdelhamid Sabiri and Florent Hadergjonaj could make their debuts.

Forward Collin Quaner has a knee problem and will be assessed.

RADIO 5 LIVE COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: "A month after Britain's men struck World Championships relay gold at the London Stadium, West Ham finally pick up the baton and get out of the starting blocks for their home campaign.

"They desperately need to rescue Slaven Bilic's 49th birthday by avoiding a fourth consecutive defeat in a shambolic start.

"Three of the last four teams to open that way have finished bottom.

"Huddersfield have been comparatively excellent. They look to become the first promoted side to keep a clean sheet in its first four Premier League matches.

"Food for thought? Only twice before have they won their opening two top-flight away games. Both times they won the title!"

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic: "My job is to raise the performance. We didn't start well but Monday is a good opportunity to start winning games and get on the right tracks."

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner: "I've no idea if it's a good time (to play them) and to be fair it doesn't bother me what's going on at West Ham because this is nothing we can influence.

"This is of no interest to us. We have to make sure we get our details right and are focused on ourselves.

"We are still humble enough to know it will be the big West Ham United against the small Huddersfield Town."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Huddersfield fans will be confident they can keep their good start going, but I don't see it being as easy as that.

This is West Ham's first home game of the season, and I am expecting a big improvement from them.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is their first top-flight meeting since March 1972, when West Ham won 3-0 at Upton Park.

The most recent meeting was a League Cup second-round tie in September 1997, which West Ham won 3-1 on aggregate.

West Ham United

West Ham have not lost their first four Premier League fixtures since 2010-11, when they went on to be relegated.

The Hammers could equal their own Premier League record of conceding three goals or more in each of their opening four matches, set in 2010.

They lost eight Premier League home games last season, having only lost nine across the previous two campaigns combined.

Joe Hart has failed to keep a clean sheet in his last 22 league appearances - a run stretching back to 8 January.

The Hammers goalkeeper has made fewer Premier League saves (nine) than goals conceded (10).

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield could remain unbeaten in their opening four matches of a top-flight season for the first time since 1953 (W3, D1).

The last promoted club to begin a campaign in that fashion was Portsmouth, who went five games unbeaten in 2003-04.

Only five sides have kept a clean sheet in their opening four games of a Premier League season. The last were Manchester City in 2015-16.

Huddersfield could equal their top-flight record of five consecutive clean sheets.

A Premier League-high 36.3% of their passes this season have been in the attacking third.

Jonas Lössl could become only the fourth goalkeeper in Premier League history to keep a clean sheet in each of his first four appearances in the competition, after Pepe Reina, Alex Manninger and Anders Lindegaard.

