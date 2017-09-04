Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs, Scotland, Malta, Manchester City, Swansea City, Everton, Benfica, Anderlecht, Nottingham Forest

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Nottingham Forest are poised to make a fresh bid to sign Scotland midfielder John McGinn from Hibernian in January after an offer was rejected last month. (Daily Mirror, print edition)

Henry Onyekuru, the 20-year-old Nigerian striker who has been sent on loan to Anderlecht after joining Everton last month, has revealed he turned down the Belgian side's Champions League opponents, Celtic, ahead of his £7m switch from Eupen. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he would have broken the Scottish champions' transfer record, which currently stands at £6m for strikers Chris Sutton and John Hartson, to sign Manchester City's Patrick Roberts before settling on the 20-year-old returning on loan. (Daily Mail)

Winger Patrick Roberts, who has returned to Celtic on loan from Manchester City, hopes Champions League exposure can boost his chances of an England call-up. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland Under-21 striker Oliver McBurnie says he persuaded Swansea City manager Paul Clement to allow him to join Barnsley on loan and the 21-year-old hopes playing regularly rather than coming off the bench will help him win promotion to the full international squad. (The Scotsman)

Scotland head coach Gordon Strachan, whose side host Malta in Monday's World Cup qualifier, has ruled out resting any of the four players who will be banned in the next match against Slovakia should they pick up another booking. (The Guardian)

Scotland captain Scott Brown says he has no plans to curb his aggressive style against Malta on Monday despite being one of five players who would be suspended for the next World Cup qualifier against Slovakia should they receive another yellow card. (The Herald)

Captain Scott Brown believes Scotland have rescued their World Cup hopes because they are now playing the possession and pressing football he has found successful with Celtic. (The National)

Veteran central defenders Christophe Berra and Charlie Mulgrew have been praised by head coach Gordon Strachan for aiding Scotland's resurgence in their World Cup qualifying campaign. (Evening Times)

Rangers are in talks with Portuguese champions Benfica over a glamour friendly - the annual Eusebio Cup - in Canada next month. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds, whose present contract ends next summer, will sign a new two-year contract this week. (Daily Record, print edition)

Former Celtic midfielder Kris Commons reckons Jamie Walker, the Hearts winger who was subject of failed bids from Rangers this summer, will attract interest from clubs down in England when he becomes a free agent next summer. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic's Brendan Rodgers was the only manager to congratulate Scotland on reaching the Euro 2017 finals, according to Anna Signeul, who has since stood down as national team boss. (Daily Record)