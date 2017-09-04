Harry Kewell: Crawley Town boss vows to be his own man as results pick up

Harry Kewell was appointed manager of Crawley after Dermot Drummy's dismissal.

Harry Kewell insists he will lead in his own style at League Two Crawley Town as he forges a managerial career.

The 38-year-old lost his first four matches in charge of the Reds but wins over Swindon and Yeovil have followed.

He learned his trade as under-23s coach at Watford but says he is not just a clone of Hornets bosses he worked with.

"I want to bring my own ideas, my own thoughts. I don't want to imitate any coaches," Kewell told 5 Live's Sportsweek.

"I've taken ideas and I've spoken to managers about certain things off the field, but everything on the pitch I want to do in my own way."

'You have to push yourself'

Crawley's owner, Ziya Eren, has big plans for the Sussex club, stating when he arrived at the club in February 2016 that his dream was to take Crawley into the Championship.

Former Leeds and Liverpool winger Kewell, the third manager of Eren's reign, is similarly driven.

"You've got to have big ambitions in the game," he said.

"You have to push yourself because it is the number one sport in the world, and there's millions of people that want to get into it.

"So any moment you show a sign of weakness, or you don't want to be involved in it, someone else will come knocking and take your job, just like that."