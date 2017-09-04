David Villa: Spain forward's international return cut short by injury

Villa made his first appearance for Spain in three years against Italy on Saturday

David Villa has been ruled out of Spain's World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein through injury.

The 35-year-old forward retired from international football in 2014 but returned last month after three years.

He featured as a substitute in the 3-0 win over Italy on Saturday but suffered an abductor injury in training.

"Having picked up a strain in Sunday's training session, it was decided he would leave the squad," said the Spanish football federation.

New York City striker Villa is Spain's all-time top scorer with 59 goals and was capped for the 98th time against Italy.

Spain are currently top of Group G and travel to Liechtenstein on Tuesday.