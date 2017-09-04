BBC Sport - Martin O'Neill in awkward post-match interview after Republic's Georgia draw

Republic boss O'Neill on defensive in TV interview

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill is unhappy at RTE football correspondent Tony O'Donoghue's line of questioning after the disappointing 1-1 draw in Georgia.

After saying that he knew the reason for the poor performance, O'Neill was asked if could elaborate.

"Why would I want to share it with you?" replied the Republic manager.

