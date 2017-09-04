Carrick Rangers v Ards (Tues)

Colin Nixon's Ards side are bottom of the Premiership table after four opening defeats

Loan signing Reece Glendinning is in line to make his Ards debut in Tuesday's Premiership game away to Carrick Rangers (19:45 BST).

Glendinning, 22, moved on a season-long loan from Linfield to the Premiership's current basement club during the recent transfer window.

Ards have lost their opening four games while Carrick are in seventh spot on seven points.

Two Austin Mooney goals helped Rangers beat Ballinamallard last time out.

That followed successive 1-1 draws against Ballymena United and Glentoran and Carrick's only defeat in their four league games was the opening 2-0 reverse against champions Linfield.

Ards were beaten 6-3 by Cliftonville in their opener and a 2-0 home defeat by Linfield was followed by successive 1-0 reverses against Warrenpoint and Dungannon Swifts.

Michael Ruddy remains out for Ards while Carrick can call on several players who previously lined out for the north Down club.

The Ards old boys include Eamon McAllister, Ben Roy, Stuart McMullan and Mark Clarke.

Carrick manager David McAlinden also previously played for Ards.