Ruud Gullit: Netherlands assistant coach regrets posting dressing-room video

Ruud Gullit (right) captained the Dutch team to European Championship victory in 1988

Netherlands assistant coach Ruud Gullit has apologised after posting a video clip from the team's dressing room on social media.

The 55-year-old uploaded a video to his Twitter account featuring players celebrating following a 3-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Bulgaria.

Head coach Dick Advocaat said his actions "weren't helpful".

"I made the clip because of over-enthusiasm. In hindsight, I shouldn't have," said former midfielder Gullit.

Advocaat said the pair have "put the incident behind them".

The Netherlands are third in Group A, three points behind leaders Sweden and second-placed France.