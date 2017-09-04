Ruud Gullit: Netherlands assistant coach regrets posting dressing-room video
Netherlands assistant coach Ruud Gullit has apologised after posting a video clip from the team's dressing room on social media.
The 55-year-old uploaded a video to his Twitter account featuring players celebrating following a 3-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Bulgaria.
Head coach Dick Advocaat said his actions "weren't helpful".
"I made the clip because of over-enthusiasm. In hindsight, I shouldn't have," said former midfielder Gullit.
Advocaat said the pair have "put the incident behind them".
The Netherlands are third in Group A, three points behind leaders Sweden and second-placed France.