Diego Costa: Chelsea leave striker out of Champions League squad

Costa scored 20 goals in 35 Premier League games to help Chelsea win the title last season

Diego Costa has not been included in Chelsea's Champions League squad.

The 28-year-old striker has not played for the Blues this season, and spent much of August in his native Brazil.

Costa said he wanted to rejoin Atletico Madrid, and that Chelsea were treating like "a criminal" by demanding an "impossible fee" for him.

The Spain international was named in Chelsea's Premier League squad after the transfer window closed, but his future at the club remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, Manchester United named Zlatan Ibrahimovic in their Champions League squad, though he is not expected to return from injury before December.

The 35-year-old former Sweden striker made 46 appearances and scored 28 goals for United last season, and re-signed on a one-year contract in August.