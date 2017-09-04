Fifa names task force to address Sierra Leone FA issues

The Fifa Task Force will visit Sierra Leone later this month

Football's world governing body Fifa has named the members of a taskforce created to address the ongoing issues affecting the Sierra Leone FA (SLFA).

The Task Force will be chaired by Musa Bility, a Confederation of African Football executive committee member.

Its immediate task is to create a platform for fresh SLFA elections as well as address a match-fixing inquiry.

The SLFA believes that a 2010 World Cup qualifier against South Africa in 2008, which ended goalless, was fixed.

FIFA'S SIERRA LEONE TASK FORCE Musa Bility - Caf

Drucil Taylor - SLFA

Veron Mosengo-Omba - Fifa

Solomon Mudege - Fifa

To be confirmed - Sports Ministry

SLFA elections scheduled for August have yet to take place after Fifa demanded integrity checks for all current and potential SLFA executive committee members prior to the elections.

"The objective of the first meeting is to assess the current situation and discuss next steps in view of paving the way for a timely holding of SLFA elections," Fifa stated in a letter, dated 31 August, sent to the SLFA.

"The Task Force will provide assistance to the SLFA to put in place a process for integrity checks."

In the letter, Fifa also welcomed the decision to overturn an interim court injunction preventing SLFA president Isha Johansen and three other executive committee members from running the country's football.

Last month, Sierra Leone's High Court ordered the injunction - which had been requested by different SLFA members - on the grounds that Johansen's mandate had expired on 3 August.

Liberian Bility will be assisted by representatives from the SLFA (Drucil Taylor), the country's Sports Ministry (to be confirmed) and two Fifa employees - Veron Mosengo-Omba and Solomon Mudege.

The task force will also "look into issues relating to the integrity of matches, including to ensure that a professional and thorough enquiry into the issue is carried out."

Eleven local officials and four Sierra Leone internationals have been suspended since 2014 pending an investigation into the match against South Africa in Pretoria.

All deny any wrongdoing.