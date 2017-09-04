England 2-1 Slovakia: How did England's players rate in World Cup qualifier?

England lead Group F by five points with two games to play

Marcus Rashford scored the winner as England beat Slovakia 2-1 to take a five-point lead in World Cup qualifying Group F with two games to play.

However, Gareth Southgate's side started poorly and had to come from behind after Stanislav Lobotka's opener, which was cancelled out by Eric Dier before the break.

So how did the starting XI rate? Here's BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty's verdict from Wembley:

Joe Hart (goalkeeper) 5

Totally unconvincing for Lobotka's goal but important second-half save from Adam Nemec. Is he really England's best current keeper?

Kyle Walker (right-back) 5

Very fortunate not to be sent off for a foul on Vladimir Weiss right at the end of the first half. Not his best night.

Gary Cahill (centre-back) 6

Looked on edge as Slovakia pressed early on.

Phil Jones (centre-back) 7

Some solid and important interceptions. Did himself no harm.

Ryan Bertrand (left-back) 7

Always a good option going forward and further cemented his place in the side.

Eric Dier (central midfield) 6

Salvaged a poor first-half performance with a goal before helping England establish a measure of control.

Jordan Henderson (central midfield) 6

Struggled to cope with Slovakia's mobility in midfield early on but improved as the game progressed.

Dele Alli (attacking midfield) 5

Worked hard but finishing uncharacteristically poor. And what was that gesture all about?

Marcus Rashford (attacking midfield) 8

England's match-winner. Recovered from a mistake that led to Slovakia's goal to be the game-changer for Gareth Southgate. Outstanding.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (attacking midfield) 4

Poor night for Liverpool's £35m new boy - too many good positions wasted.

Harry Kane (forward) 6

No luck for England's main marksman on this occasion but a tireless worker and always a threat.